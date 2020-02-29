India Data Center Market worth 1.5 Billion USD till 2022 | Fujitsu, Honeywell, NEC, Siemens, IBM, Johnson Controls, Hikvision. Dahua Technology and Others

The Global India Data Center Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team. India Data Center Market spread across 72 Pages, Profiling 09 Companies and Supported with 13 Tables and 18 Figures are now available in this Research report.

The India Data Center Market size is projected to reach US$ 1.5 Billion by 2022 from US$ 1.0 Billion in 2018, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during the forecast period (2018–2022).

The Electrical components segment to account for the highest market share during the forecast period

Indian government policies are conducive for this market’s growth. It has set up objectives in National Digital Communications Policy in 2018 (NDCP-2018) to boost Digital India initiative, which needs to be achieved by 2022

The Indian Government vows to provide universal broadband connectivity at 50 Mbps to every citizen, 1 Gbps connectivity to all Gram Panchayats by 2020, and 10 Gbps by 2022 and ensure connectivity to all uncovered areas. To achieve this objective, the government is targeting USD 100 billion investments in the digital communications sector. Also, it is targeting expansion of IoT ecosystem to 5 billion connected devices in India and train more than one million manpower resources for building digital skill. Simultaneously, the government needs to establish a comprehensive data protection regime for digital communications that safeguards the privacy of individuals and secure digital communications infrastructure and services.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type : Tier 1: 20%, Tier 2: 55%, and Tier 3: 25%

: Tier 1: 20%, Tier 2: 55%, and Tier 3: 25% By Designation: C-level Executives: 45%, Directors: 36%, and Others:19%

Report Highlights:

To forecast the size of the market’s segments in India

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the Data center market in India by Captive, Outsourced, Electrical, Mechanical and Communication

To provide detailed information about major factors (drivers, opportunities, and challenges) influencing market growth

To strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for the stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies in terms of key market developments, product portfolios, and financials

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as acquisitions, product developments, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and business expansions in the data center market in India

Reason to access this report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in the India data center market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall data center market in India and its physical infrastructure segments. The report will help the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape to gain more insights and better position their businesses and make suitable plans using the go-to-market strategies.

