India Conjugate Vaccine market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2023

Conjugate vaccine is a type of vaccine that contains bacterial capsular polysaccharide, attached to a protein to enhance immunogenicity and protects against invasive diseases. India is one of the most prominent markets of conjugate vaccines. India is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the government’s focus on research and development in the life sciences domain. By making Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) available under the Universal immunization program (UIP), the government of India is ensuring equitable access to those who need them the most – the underprivileged and underserved. Hib is one of the leading causes of bacterial meningitis in India and a major cause of childhood pneumonia. The introduction of LPV in India is a significant milestone and a step forward towards accelerating child survival in India, and progress towards achieving national health goals and the Millennium Development Goal 4.

Market Segmentation:

o Based on disease indication, the market is segmented into pneumococcal, haemophilus influenza type b, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, meningococcal and others.

o Based on end user, the market is segmented into paediatric and adult.

Key growth factors:

India is projected to be the fastest growing market for conjugate vaccines during the forecast period. Rapidly increasing population, rise in consumer awareness, growing disposable income and healthcare expenditure, modernization of healthcare infrastructure, and a growing medical tourism industry will drive the growth of the Indian market.

Threats and key players:

o The India conjugate vaccine market is expected to have significantly high growth. Delayed introduction of conjugate vaccines is likely to hold back the conjugate vaccine market. Though the prevalence of chronic diseases is high, limited availability and accessibility of conjugate vaccines in remote areas can become a cause for concern. Complicated manufacturing can also be a major restraint for this market.

o Major conjugate vaccine providers operating in the market are GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Merck, Novartis, Sanofi Pasteur, etc.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the India conjugate vaccine market

2. Market drivers and challenges in the India conjugate vaccine market

3. Market trends in India conjugate vaccine market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for India based on disease indication (pneumococcal, haemophilus influenza type b, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, meningococcal conjugate vaccines) – by revenue and by volume

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for India based on end user (paediatric and adult conjugate vaccines) – by revenue and by volume

6. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the Indian market

