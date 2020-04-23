Uncategorized

India Cinema Lenses Market Size, Share, Growth and Key Players| Sony, Zeiss, Canon, Fujinon, TOKINA, Leica, Angenieux, ARRI, Schneider, Samyang, Cooke

April 23, 2020
Press Release

In 2017, the Cinema Lenses market size was xx million USD in India, and it will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

In India market, the top players include
Sony
Zeiss
Canon
Fujinon
TOKINA
Leica
Angenieux
ARRI
Schneider
Samyang
Cooke

Split by product types/category, covering
Entry-class
Medium-class
High-end-class

Split by applications/end use industries, covers
Amateur users
Professional users

