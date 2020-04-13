India Chromatography Solvents Market: Industry Trends, Analysis, Growth Revenue With Key Company’s Profiles, Forecast To 2025

Chromatography is a technique used for the analysis, separation and purification of complex mixtures. The introduction of chromatography techniques like HPLC and gas chromatography has brought a paradigm shift in this market, enabling researchers to separate compounds of high degree of complexity from small volume of sample. Chromatography is majorly used to by FDA and other medical approval agencies for food and drug safety approvals. It may also be used in lead compound quality control, content uniformity tests, assay, evaluation of related compounds and stability testing. Chromatography techniques are widely used in biotechnology applications such as separation of monoclonal antibodies, proteins, nucleic acids and many other biomolecules. The increasing usage of chromatography in environmental testing, food safety and drug development is expected to drive the chromatography solvents market

With the advent of advanced chromatographic techniques, such as high performance liquid chromatography, (HPLC), ultra-high performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC), flash chromatography, and hydrophilic interaction liquid chromatography there has been several enhancements in the property of the solvents used in these techniques. Derivatization solvents such as silylation, alkylation, acylation, and ion pairing solvents are being used in the analytical chromatographic procedures to enhance the separation process.

Key Market Players

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Qualikems Fine Chem Pvt Ltd

Regis Technologies Inc

Tedia Company Inc

VWR International LLC

WATERS

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

In Chromatography Application, the Analytical Chromatography systems are dominating the Chromatography. Owing to its usage in drug discovery, environmental testing, cosmetics, forensic sciences and quality maintenance in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. The preparative chromatography is majorly used in bioprocessing and manufacturing of drugs and other products. Moreover, Preparative Chromatography is growing in the market as it offers Chromatography Solvents.

In Chromatography Type, the Polar chromatography solvents market dominates the market in 2018, while non-polar chromatography solvents are expected to drive the growth of the market

In Chromatography Technology, the LCMS, HPLC, UHPLC, GCMS and Others are dominating the market is used overall industry and applications; it is the major form of column chromatography used in the industry today and hence dominates the market Moreover, HPLC is growing in the market as it offers Chromatography Solvents.

In Chromatography End User, Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry are the major users of chromatography solvents and dominates the market. while Food and Beverage segment is growing in the market as it offers Chromatography Solvents

Market Segmentation

India Chromatography Solvents Market is segmented into four notable segments which are Chromatography Application, Chromatography Type, Chromatography End User and Chromatography Technology.

On the basis of Application the Indian Chromatography Market is segmented into Analytical and Preparative Chromatography.

On the basis of Chromatography the Indian Chromatography Market is segmented into Polar Solvent and Non-Polar Solvent.

On the basis of End User the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology Industry, Academics and Research, Environmental, Cosmetic Industry, Food and Beverage

On the basis of Technology, the market is segmented into LCMS, HPLC, UHPLC, GCMS and Others.

