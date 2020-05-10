India Baby Mobility Equipment Market 2019 by Application, Future Growth and Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends

India Baby Mobility Equipment Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the baby mobility products in India. The report offers a complete guide to the size and share of the market at a national level. Along with historic data, it also provides the latest sales data – thus allowing you to identify the market segments driving growth. The report also identifies leading companies and brands, along with examining competition among them. Forecasts through four years demonstrate how the market is set to change in coming years. Bonafide Research employs comprehensive and iterative research methodology focused on minimizing errors in order to provide the most accurate estimates and forecast possible.

Indian baby mobility equipment industry is currently in its growth stage with large presence of unorganized players and concentrated organized segment. Market revenues are growing with a CAGR of approximately 20% from last five years (FY 2011-12 to FY 2016-17). Baby walkers dominate the market in value as well as volume terms, followed by products like baby carriers, baby carrycots and baby car seats. A detailed segmentation of all these product categories has been showcased in the report. The market has been boosted by presence of several international players like Chicco, Graco, Hauck, Jane and many others. Also, there are host of online platforms in the country that sell baby mobility products; acting as one of the major drivers for the industry from last two years. Online players are even introducing their own private label brands and entering into retail space, for example ‘Firstcry’. Other small players operating in the industry usually import the products and then sell under their respective brands/ labels. Organized players in the space tend to follow regional distributor cum direct retail distribution channel (online+ MBO/ EBO) in order to maximize their sales revenue.

Key Leading Major companies operating in the baby mobility equipment market of India are Artsana India Private Limited (Chicoo), BrainBees Solutions Private Limited (FirstCry), Me N Moms Private Limited (Mee Mee), R For Rabbit Baby Products Private Limited and Ral Consumer Products Limited (Tiffy and Toffee).

Considered for the Report:

Geography: India

Base Year: FY 2016-17

Estimated Year: FY 2017-18

Forecast Year: FY 2021-22

Objective of the study:

To present an overview on baby mobility equipment industry of India.

To analyze and forecast the market size of India Baby Mobility Equipment, in terms of value as well as volume.

To define, classify and forecast baby mobility market on the basis of product types like Baby Walkers, Baby Strollers & Prams, Baby Carrycots, Baby Car Seats and Baby Carriers.

To further classify and forecast all the product types into various sub-segments.

To strategically profile leading players, which are operating in the baby mobility equipment industry of India.

Approach for the Report:

Bonafide Research performed primary as well as secondary research for this study. Initially, a list of manufacturers and suppliers operating in the baby mobility equipment market of India were sourced through secondary sources. With the identified companies and consumers, primary research was carried out which included conducting online surveys, competitor analysis and exhaustive personal interviews – both face to face as well as telephonic basis, to extract maximum information from participants like industry executives/ distributors or consumers. Primary research gave us an idea of company revenues, export, pricing, geographical presence, channel partner model, USP etc. and also helped us to identify various small organized players who otherwise have very less presence on the web.

Bonafide Research seeks secondary data from third-party sources such as published articles, company websites, magazine articles, associations, trade journals, annual reports, government official websites and other paid database sources. In addition, data is also mined from a host of reports in our repository, as well as a number of paid databases of Indian government. Using both primary and secondary information, Bonafide Research calculated the market size through a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value sales data for different types of baby mobility products were recorded and subsequently forecasted for the future years.

Scope of the Report:

“India Baby Mobility Equipment Market Overview, 2017-2022’” discusses the following aspects of baby mobility equipment market in India:

– India Baby Mobility Equipment Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Baby Mobility Equipment Market Size By Volume & Forecast

– India Baby Mobility Equipment Market Segmental Analysis: By Product Type

– India Baby Walkers Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Baby Walkers Market Size By Volume & Forecast

– India Baby Walkers Market Segmental Analysis: By Sub-Segment

– India Baby Strollers & Prams Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Baby Strollers & Prams Market Size By Volume & Forecast

– India Baby Strollers & Prams Market Segmental Analysis: By Sub-Segment

– India Baby Carrycots Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Baby Carrycots Market Size By Volume & Forecast

– India Baby Car Seats Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Baby Car Seats Market Size By Volume & Forecast

– India Baby Car Seats Market Segmental Analysis: By Sub-Segment

– India Baby Carriers Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Baby Carriers Market Size By Volume & Forecast

– India Baby Carriers Market Segmental Analysis: By Sub-Segment

– Key Vendors in this market space

Intended Audience:

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers, suppliers, associations & organizations related to baby mobility industry or child care, government bodies and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

