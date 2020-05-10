India Air Purifier Market 2019 by Application, Future Growth and Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends – Global Forecast to 2021

India Air Purifier Market Outlook, 2021”, the air purifier market is growing with more than 25% CAGR from the last five years. 13 cities in India have topped itself as the most polluted cities in the world. Topping the chart is Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai, where the air is not worth inhaling and it is an invitation to various health issues. In India, only Coimbatore has come out as an exception where fresh air can be inhaled with freedom. In cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and other similar major cities, air purifier has actually become a must if one wants to get rid of the unhealthy environment. Some of the major players in the air purifier market of India are Eureka Forbes, Daikin, Crusaders and Sharp India. The market is still on an emerging stage and has no unorganized players as of now. Increasing usage of air purifiers in the residential sector is leading to a stable demand from metro and urban consumers.

This report gives a detailed analysis on the air purifier industry of India. Pollution is one of the major reasons for the health issues in India. The various types of industries emerging in different parts of India are the major sources of air pollution, followed by transportation. Air pollution is responsible for sneezing, wheezing, coughing, early deaths, heart attack or can even cause asthma. Thus, it has become very important for people to avoid pollutants entering their homes and air purifier is one such device that has proven helpful to clean the indoor air. It removes the dust, pollen and other pollutants from the atmosphere. The filters at different levels are responsible for the removal of different particulate matters which are harmful to the body. Due to increasing purchasing power of Indian consumers and the increasing number of premature deaths, air purifiers has started to become a necessity in today’s urban life. The trend in this industry is shifting to people becoming more conscious about the health issue than being pessimist about the cost involved in buying the product. This report also describes various technologies that are used in the air purifier market for the removal of contaminants.

Air filters used in the purifiers are one of the most important components of the product. HEPA filters dominate the air purifier market in terms of technology. Technology is one major plus in this market and with the leading brands spending most of their time and revenue in the R&D of the product, the air purifier market is expected to witness a surge in the coming years. Air purifiers were mainly used in the commercial establishments like offices, hospitals and hotels etc, but with the increasing awareness about pollution, demand is expected to rise in the residential segment as well. As air purifier is an emerging product, and India being the country with the highest potential for this market, global players are expected to extend their businesses in India thereby leading to higher penetration.

“India Air Purifier Market Outlook, 2021” discusses the following aspects of air purifiers in India:

The report gives an in-depth understanding of air purifier market in India:

– Global Air Purifier Market Outlook

– India Air Purifier Market Outlook

– India Air Purifier Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Air Purifier Market Size By Volume & Forecast

– India Air Purifier Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Region, By City, By Technology, By End User, By Distribution Channel

– Pollution Index of Top 10 Cities of India

– The key vendors in this market space

– Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of air purifiers in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

