Incretin-Based Drugs Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2028

Incretins are a group of metabolic hormones that stimulate on the decrease in blood glucose levels. Incretin-based drugs include dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors and Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, which are a relatively new group of drugs used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes. These drugs are associated with a low risk of hypoglycemia and have the favorable effect on body weight. Oral anti-diabetic drugs fail to maintain the desired normal levels of glucose, particularly during postprandial conditions, this has resulted in a strong need for better therapeutics like incretin-based drugs. Incretin-based drugs increase the secretion of insulin by acting on pancreatic beta cells and also inhibits the release of glucagon by acting on the pancreatic alpha cells. Incretin-based drugs namely Incretin mimetics (GLP-1 agonist) and DPP-4 inhibitors work on the antidiabetic principle of incretin hormone.

Incretin-Based Drugs Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major drivers of global incretin-based drugs market are the sedentary lifestyle, rising old age population, increasing rate of cardiovascular diseases, obesity, increasing incidence of diabetes, and raising awareness of diabetes. Also, a large number of pre-diagnosed and undiagnosed patients across the globe are further fuel the market growth for incretin-based drugs. But the lack of reimbursement, poor accessibility to drugs especially in developing countries, high safety concerns and high treatment cost associated with incretin-based drugs are likely some of the restraints of incretin-based drugs market.

Incretin-Based Drugs Market: Segmentation

By drug type, the incretin-based drugs market can be segmented into,

Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1) agonists

Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors

By formulation, the incretin-based drugs market can be segmented into,

Oral Drugs

Injectable Drugs

By distribution channel, the incretin-based drugs market can be segmented into,

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Several large cohorts of patients with diabetes, the use of incretin-based drugs as compared with combinations of oral antidiabetic drugs were not associated with an increased risk of hospitalization for heart failure.

Incretin-Based Drugs Market: Overview

Approximately 26 million diabetic patients in the United States and 35 million in the European Union alone is growing prevalence of diabetes worldwide posing a major public health challenge. Both the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are committed to ensuring the safety of drug products marketed for the treatment of diabetes and post marketing reports of pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer in patients taking certain antidiabetic medications like incretin-based drugs. Working in parallel, these agencies have reviewed epidemiologic data, clinical trial data and nonclinical toxicology studies related to blood glucose lowering drug products like exenatide and sitagliptin which are incretin-based drugs that stimulate postprandial insulin release by potentiating the incretin hormone pathways. The results highlighted that these incretin-based drugs reduce body weight and have better cardiovascular outcomes.

Incretin-Based Drugs Market: Region-wise Outlook

Regionally, the market can be segmented into North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. Global demand for incretin-based drugs is anticipated to be influenced by favorable government policies. Governments in many countries are taking steps to subsidize diabetes drugs so that economically weaker sections of the society have access to quality healthcare. Technological innovation in the development of drugs is also expected to provide an impetus to the growth of the market. Availability of rapid acting and long acting insulin analogs is emerging as an effective way of managing both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. Demand for incretin-based drugs is increasing in Asia-Pacific, whereas North America and Western Europe are lucrative markets for incretin-based drugs owing to increasing awareness on diabetes diagnosis and management.

Incretin-Based Drugs Market: Key Players

Some of the major market players of incretin-based drugs market include AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd and Sanofi S.A. New product launches and approvals are a few strategies adopted by top industry players. In March 2015, Takeda Pharmaceutical got Japanese approval for oral tablet Zarate, a DPP-4 inhibitor. Recently GlaxoSmithKline launched subcutaneous injection of Tanzeum (albiglutide), a GLP-1 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

