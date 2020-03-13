Increasing Number of E-commerce Transactions to Impel the Growth of Global Point of Sale Terminal Market in Future, According to Research Nester.

The global point of sale terminal market is segmented into component such as hardware and software. Among these segments, hardware point of sale terminal segment is expected to occupy the top position in global point of sale terminal market. Further, increasing transactions through debit cards and credit cards is expected to supplement the growth of global hardware point of sale market. However, evolving trend of using cloud based POS and mobile wallets by the consumer are envisioned to bolster the growth of point of sale software market during the forecast period.

Global point of sale terminal market is expected to flourish at a significant CAGR of 19.8% over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing adoption of point of sale in various end use industries, growing number of retail establishments and favorable government initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the global point of sale terminal market. Moreover, the global point of sale terminal market is expected to garner USD 120 Million by the end of 2024.

North America grabbed the highest percentage share in overall point of sale terminal market in 2016. Further, North America is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The growth in the region can be attributed to existing and increasing establishments of retail markets in the region. Europe market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Growth and expansion of end use sectors such as retail and others in the region is expected to be the key factor behind the growth of point of sale market in the Europe region.

Growth of Retail and E-commerce Industry

The global demand for point of sale is increasing due to the rising number of retail and e-commerce business across the globe. Further, spiked adoption of POS in hospitality and healthcare industries is expected to positively impact the growth of the global point of sale market over the forecast period.

Innovation and Technological Developments

Technological advancements associated with point of sale such as chip-embedded payment solutions, biometric payment and other advancements are propelling the demand for point of sale across the globe. Moreover, government initiatives to increase cashless transactions are anticipated to positively impact the growth of the point of sale market.

However, risk associated with data security is expected to hamper the growth of the global point of sale terminal market.

The report titled “Point of Sale Terminal Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global Point of sale terminal market in terms of market segmentation by component, by technology, by application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global point of sale terminal market which includes company profiling of Samsung Electronics Co., Cisco Systems Inc., MICROS Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, NEC Corporations, VeriFone Systems Inc., PAX Technology Limited and Oracle. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the Global Point of sale terminal market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

