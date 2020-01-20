Increasing End-use Applications Steers Eddy Current Testing Market’s Growth

Eddy current testing is a testing method that uses electromagnetic induction to analyze flaws in conductive materials. It finds significant applications in non-destructive testing (NDT) and is one of the most reliable methods of inspection. The global eddy current market is poised to register a steady growth during the forecast period owing to an increasing adoption of inspection technology. The manufactures are emphasizing on machine safety in order strengthen their foothold in the market.

Advancements in Robotics Technology to Stimulate Growth

Robotics has always been a key focus for numerous researchers. Consequently, there has been a larger implementation of robotics technology across several industries including the automobile industry. This has presented several growth opportunities for the global eddy current testing market as robotics demands NDT. Additionally, stringent work safety majors have given a major thrust to the global eddy current testing market. Stringent regulations laid down for work safety have surged the demand for safety sensors, consequently increasing the demand for eddy current testing equipment.

Furthermore, rising applications of eddy current testing equipment in end-use industries such as the oil and gas, power generation, and automotive have steered the global eddy current testing market’s growth. In addition to this, large scale factory automation presents a major growth ground for the eddy current testing market. Factory automation demands implementation of several safety standards which requires the use of NDT equipment. This has resulted in a rise in production of eddy current testing equipment, thereby propelling the market’s growth.

From a geographical standpoint, North America accounts for the greatest share in the eddy current testing market. This is on account of a vigorously expanding aerospace industry and rising demand for electric vehicles. Excessive demand from the oil and gas industry for the maintenance of oil and gas pipelines has also contributed to the market’s growth in this region.