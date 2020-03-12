Increasing Demand for Rose Hip Fruit Extract Market to Push Global Market Revenue Growth During 2017 – 2025

Rose hip is the accessory and edible fruit of the rose plant. Rose hip extract is a high source of vitamin C and has traditionally been used to treat common ailments such as cold, digestive issues and also aids in weight loss and kidney disorders. Rose hip is also referred to as rose haw or rose hep. The extract finds widespread and increasing applications in the preparation of various beverages and supplements.

Market Dynamics of Rose Hip Fruit Extract Market

The growing consumer interest in organic foods with beneficial medicinal properties and a strong nutrient profile is a major driver for the rose hip extract market. The high levels of vitamin C can be gauged by the fact that rose hips contain 50% more vitamin C than oranges. Such high presence of a single beneficial component also makes rose hip fruit extract an ideal ingredient for food fortification. Food fortification, wherein food products are fortified with a particular set of nutrients or minerals, is a predominant trend in the overall food and beverage sector.

An important end-use of rose hip is in its treatment of osteoarthritis. Osteoarthritis is a medical condition which causes joint pains and stiffness and is common among the elderly population. Rose hip has been historically used to treat such condition not as a primary form of treatment but as a long-term solution with minimal side effects.

Low market awareness regarding the product is a key constraint for the market and limits the usage of rose hip extract. Rose as a plant is popular for its ornamental and aesthetic value, and in certain food preparations in the form of rose oil but extraction from the rose hip is severely limited. Increasing consumer knowledge beyond citrus fruits is expected to negate this trend in the long run.

The marketplace for extracts rich in vitamin C is highly competitive and fragmented. The use of natural extracts in more prominent applications such as supplements is limited by cost and operational issues. The rose hip extract market is expected to face competition from emerging products such as acerola and citrus fruits.

Market Segmentation of Rose hip Fruit Extract Market

The Rose hip Fruit Extract market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and form.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Rosa rugosa and Rosa canina (Dog Rose). Both these types of roses enjoy a high market value due to widespread cultivation and usage. Similar to other types of roses, both these plants are mainly used for ornamental with increasing usage as raw materials for extraction. On the basis of form, the market is segmented into liquid and powder form. The powder form occupies a significant market share due to an increased life, uniform consistency and ease of transportation.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into beverages, bakery products, jams, jellies, and syrups; soup, supplements and others. The beverages segment is further divided into herbal tea and others. Herbal tea is a major application for rose hip extract. Similar to other botanical extracts, supplements is a rapidly growing application for rose hip extract. Jams, jellies and syrups segment occupies a significant market share due to a historically high usage in several countries.

Regional Outlook of Rose hip Fruit Extract Market

The rose hip fruit Extract market in North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and MEA is covered in the report.