Increasing Adoption of Technology to Boost Global Smart Kettle Market

The increase in penetration of the Internet of Things is expected to increase the demand for smart home appliances across the globe. Smart appliances consist of a variety of smart home and kitchen appliances that enable consumers in connecting all the electronic devices and use it efficiently. Smart kettle, one of the smart kitchen appliances, is popular and offers benefits such as less time and convenience in operating it. This smart kettle comes with advanced technologies that help the consumer to operate it through a smartphone from any corner of the house. The smart kettle comes with a temperature selector and it can also be controlled through the smartphone using voice technology. The smart kettle is the smart kitchen appliance of the next generation that comes with advanced features for connecting and transmitting information using technologies such as Wi-Fi, and others. Increasing demand for household appliances has led to an increase in demand for the smart kettle in the market. Technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC are the most widely used technologies in the smart kettle market. Also, the increase in the development of IoT (Internet of Things) in smart cities has led to the rise in the widespread adoption of the smart kettle in the residential sector. The advancement in the wireless communication and IT are the primary factors boosting the usage of the smart kettle with devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets. Wi-Fi plays an essential role in controlling and monitoring appliances from remote locations, to reduce electricity consumption. Currently, the smart kettle has emerged as a useful technology. The temperature can be adjusted using a smartphone; if in a smart kettle the water is boiling at a high temperature, the application used for operating the smart kettle in the smartphone will disable the heat by turning it off. The smart kettle can be operated by using technologies such as Google Home and Amazon Alexa.

Smart Kettle Market: Dynamics

Increase in penetration of internet of things (IoT) and government initiatives for energy-efficient smart devices are the key factors driving the adoption of smart kettle across the globe. Also, the smart kettle comes with various connectivity options and can be monitored through a smartphone, which is the factor contributing to the growth of the smart kettle market.

However, the smart kettles are designed with advanced connected technologies which make it highly expensive, which is expected to hamper the growth of smart kettle market.

Global Smart Kettle Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The smart kettle market can be segmented on the basis of technology, operating system, and region. On the basis of communication protocol, the smart kettle market can be segmented into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee and Z-Wave. On the basis of operating system, the smart kettle market can be segmented into android and iOS.

By Communication Protocol, the smart kettle market is segmented as:

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Z-Wave

By Operating System, the smart kettle market is segmented as:

Android

iOS

Global Smart Kettle Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global smart kettle market are Apple, Breville Australia, Sage Appliances, Brewista, Inc., Smarter Applications Ltd, AEG, Auroma Brewing Company, etc.

Smart Kettle Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the smart kettle market followed by North America and Western Europe. The primary growth factor in the Asia Pacific is the China and Japan markets offer a variety of smart home appliances and are expected to lead in the regional market during the forecast period. Also, the demand for smart kitchen appliances is projected to rise in Asia Pacific due to the increase in disposable income and high standard of living this region. Increase in government initiatives for energy-efficient devices and rise in usage of smart appliances are the primary factors driving the growth of smart kettle market in Western Europe. Latin America and MEA are expected to witness significant growth in the global smart kettle market over the forecast period.

Request For TOC Report @

