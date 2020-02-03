Increasing Adoption of Technology to Boost Global Paediatric Neuropsychiatric Disorders Treatment Market

Neuropsychiatry is concerned with study of mental disorders of nervous system that arises from overt function of cerebral system. Paediatric neuropsychiatry is a clinical discipline pertaining to the study of diagnosis and treatment of behavioural and psychiatric disorders in infants, children and adolescents. There are several factors which are hampering the functions of nervous system and cerebral function that lead to paediatric neuropsychiatric diseases. Paediatric neuropsychiatric disorders mainly caused due to chromosome disorders, congenital abnormalities, prenatal exposure to infections or toxins and trauma. Neuropsychiatric disorders might affect the intellect, motor movement, psychological, and social functions in the paediatric patients. Children with neuropsychiatric diseases have multiple conditions with varied severity. Intellectual disability and impaired mobility are common manifestations of neuropsychiatric conditions.

Paediatric Neuropsychiatric Disorders Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Global paediatric neuropsychiatric disorders treatment market is continue to witness positive growth owing to its increasing life expectancy, availability of wider off label treatment options for neuropsychiatric disorders and increasing prevalence of several paediatric neuropsychiatric disorders in recent times would expected to fuel demand paediatric neuropsychiatric disorders treatment over a period of forecast. For instance, life time prevalence of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is 1-3% in general population. The market for paediatric neuropsychiatric disorders treatment driven by increasing societal stress in children, change in lifestyle and genetic abnormalities among children expected to fuel the market for paediatric neuropsychiatric disorders treatment over a period of forecast. However, paucity of FDA approved products and lack of clinical trial Information on use of psychiatric treatment in children may hamper the growth of the paediatric neuropsychiatric disorders treatment market over a period of forecast.

Paediatric Neuropsychiatric Disorders Treatment Market: Segmentation

Global pediatric neuropsychiatric disorders treatment market has been segmented on the basis of disorder type, treatment type, end user and region

Based on the disorder type, the global pediatric neuropsychiatric disorders treatment market is segmented into the following:

Autism

Asperger’s Syndrome

Cerebral Palsy

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Psychosis

Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome (PANS)

Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorder

Others

Based on the treatment type, the global pediatric neuropsychiatric disorders treatment market is segmented into the following:

Drug Treatment

Electric Treatment

Magnetic Treatment

Others

Based on the end user, the global pediatric neuropsychiatric disorders treatment market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Paediatric Neuropsychiatric Disorders Treatment Market: Overview

Global pediatric neuropsychiatric disorders treatment market is highly competitive with several local and multinational players operating in the market. Marketers in the pediatric neuropsychiatric disorders treatment market is working on creating diseases awareness among key stakeholders and coming up with newer formulations to improve the treatment compliance. Among treatment types, drug treatment sub segment expected to grow at significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Paediatric Neuropsychiatric Disorders Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, paediatric neuropsychiatric disorders treatment market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe expected to be key markets for paediatric neuropsychiatric disorders treatment market. Developed markets like North America and Europe is expected to witness robust growth owing to increased awareness, advanced healthcare infrastructure, reimbursement policies in the region. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register positive growth owing to favourable patient demographics and rising neuropsychiatric disorders prevalence in the region.

Paediatric Neuropsychiatric Disorders Treatment Market: Key Players

Some players in paediatric neuropsychiatric disorders Treatment market include Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Biogen, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd, to name a few.

