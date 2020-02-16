Increasing Adoption of Technology to Boost Global Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market

Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market: Brief Overview

Internet Protocol address are required by companies for various devices such as point-of-sale devices, mobile computers, IP telephony, virtual machines, and wireless communication devices. Thus, a large number of Internet Protocol addresses exists today. In order to manage it effectively, organizations worldwide are employing internet protocol address management solutions for catering to the wide applications of the IP space. Internet Protocol address management solutions facilitates enhancement and Simplicity of operation. With every Network device and application such as file storage, email, Network printers, and web connectivity, having a large dependence on Internet Protocol, there is a dire need for IP address management and this is behind the growth of the market.

Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market: Drivers and Trends

As Internet Protocol address management help in tracing as well as the modification of the information related to IP addresses in a network, their demand is increasing from companies and organizations. IP address management is also essential for products such as RFID tags, video conferencing equipment, Internet Protocol recorders, and Internet Protocol phones. This accelerated use of IP-based products is spurring the demand for Internet Protocol address management as the solutions facilitate Communication service providers to manage the resources with an effective strategy.

On the other hand, the maintenance of Internet Protocol addresses can be a challenge which will restrict the growth of the Global Internet Protocol address management Market. The licensing of Internet Protocol addresses is another challenge which will restrict the growth of this Market. Also there are several compatibility issues on account of installations of Internet Protocol address management models on Standalone servers. Failure to check with ethernet devices such as switches and routers is another challenge. Adding to the list of issues with Internet Protocol address Management Solutions, is the lack of support configuration and management to the widely used databases and non-Microsoft network elements.

Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market: Geographical Analysis

By geography, the Global Internet Protocol address management Market is segmented into asia-pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Asia-pacific among these regions is leading in the Internet Protocol address management Market, with China, South Korea, and India in the forefront. Integrated services are being offered by carriers and service providers in Asia Pacific which is increasing operational efficiency and driving the growth of this Market in the region. In addition to this, the availability of cost-efficient computer programs in Asia Pacific resulted in the growth of the Internet Protocol address management market in the region.

Internet Protocol Address Management (IPAM) Market: Companies Mentioned:

Leading players are Windows operating within the global internet protocol address management market have been profiled for the purpose of study. The names are as follows Alcatel Lucent, BT Diamond IP, Bluecat Network, Crypton Computers Ltd., BT INS, Cisco Systems, Men & Mice, and Infoblox.

