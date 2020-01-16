Increasing Adoption of Technology to Boost Global Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market

“The Latest Research Report Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Biologics are genetically engineered proteins which originate from human genes. These drugs target the specific parts of the immune system. Biologics are entirely different from chemically synthesized drugs. There is wide range of biologics products include vaccines, blood components, allergenic, somatic cells, gene therapy and recombinant therapeutic proteins. Biologics are constituted as nucleic acids or proteins or may be cells and tissue from living entities. Biologics are isolated from different sources such as animal, human or microbes by using different biotechnological methods. Biologics are a complex mixture, and it is heat sensitive product and highly susceptible to microbial contamination. Therefore manufacturing of biologics needs very aseptic environment and skilled professional. Hence, the demand for biologic contract manufacturing has shown subsequent growth. The pharmaceutical companies are signing an agreement with CMO’s for the manufacturing of biologics.

Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market: Drivers and Restraints

The factors driving the growth of biologics contract manufacturing are growing number of drug development by traditional pharmaceutical companies and the entrance of various small manufacturers in the pharmaceutical market. Increasing rate of drug approval by FDA and number drugs in the pipeline has also boosted the growth of biologic contract manufacturing market. Increase in generic drugs competition and rise in patent expiry has also propelled the growth of biologics contract manufacturing market. Increasing geriatric population and increasing the prevalence of diseases such as cancer are driving the growth of biologic contract manufacturing market. Production of biologics requires highly skilled professional and aseptic environment which will restrain the growth of this market. Beside that production of biologics are very complex and costly method which can again hamper the growth of this market.

Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market: Segmentation

Based on product type biologics contract manufacturing market is segmented into following

Antisense

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Growth Factors

Interferon’s

Monoclonal Antibodies

Recombinant Hormones

RNA Interference

Vaccines

Others

Based on indication biologics contract manufacturing market is segmented into following

Autoimmune Disorders

Blood Disorders

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Digestive Disorder

Eye Condition

Genetic Disorder

Infectious Diseases

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Neurologic Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Skin Diseases

Others

Based on geography biologics contract manufacturing market is segmented into following

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market: Overview

Biologics contract manufacturing is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period. Biologics cover around 10-15% of revenue from overall revenue generated by leading pharmaceutical companies. Biologics contract manufacturing market is expected to show double growth in every five years. This market is growing because of traditional pharmaceutical companies are unable for meet the need required for the production of biologics, besides that they are also the lack of skilled professional. Biologic contract manufacturing market can be classified by product type and indication. On the basis on product type biologic contract manufacturing market is classified as antisense, gene therapy, cell therapy, growth factors, interferon’s, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant hormones, RNA interference, vaccines and others. From all product type monoclonal antibodies is expected to dominate the biologic contract manufacturing market.

Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market: Regional Overview

Region-wise contract manufacturing market is classified as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the biologics contract manufacturing due to rise in FDA approval in last decade. Western Europe and Asia-Pacific then follow this market. Western Europe is projected to show subsequent growth due to the high availability of skilled professional for the production of biologics. Asia-Pacific region is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to rise in the number of CMO’s.

Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in biologics contract manufacturing market are Boehringer Ingelheim, Lonza, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc., Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH, Celonic AG, AutekBio Co. Ltd., WuXiAppTec, Kemwell Biopharma, Shasun Pharma, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Syngene, Piramal Pharma Solutions, AAIPharma Services, Alpax Pharmaceuticals, Cantab Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, 3P Biopharmaceuticals, and BIBITEC GmbH.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

astern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

