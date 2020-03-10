Increase in use of oil & gas drilling equipment calls for protective coating systems in turn, is expected to boost the consumption of High-performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Market | 2026

The global high-performance anti-corrosion coatings market was valued at US$ 12.60 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report titled ‘High-performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The global high-performance anti-corrosion coatings market is driven by growth of the global oil & gas industry. Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global market, due to growth of construction, marine, and oil & gas industries in the region.

Growth of global oil & gas industry

The number of oil & gas drilling and exploration activities has increased in the last few years. The Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Asia, and North Sea are currently rich in oil & gas resources and they have a large number of oil rigs. These activities are expected to increase expenditure on maintenance and repair in the near future. Thus, currently, there exists a requirement for protective coatings that are capable of increasing the shelf life and durability of equipment under varying temperatures and climatic conditions. High-performance anti-corrosion coatings protect metal surfaces of various components used in the oil & gas industry. These coatings offer an influential barrier against corrosion, especially when components or parts such as storage vessels, offshore drilling equipment, and other machinery come in contact with chemicals and moisture. Stages such as manufacture, extraction, storage, and distribution of oil & gas are key sources of corrosion. Storage tanks, transmission pipelines, oil rigs, steel structures, and other oil vessels are subjected to moisture, salt, fog, and corrosive environment. Repair and maintenance costs in the oil & gas sector have reached an all-time high in the last few years, due to the high level of corrosion. Growth of the oil & gas industry is anticipated to drive the demand for high-performance anti-corrosion coatings in the next few years.

Rapid growth of the oil & gas industry in Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and eastern parts of Europe is anticipated to increase the usage of drilling equipment in the near future. This trend is likely to boost the global oil & gas drilling equipment sector during the forecast period. Corrosion causes significant damage to operational structures used in the oil & gas industry. Increase in use of oil & gas drilling equipment calls for protective coating systems and technologies that would help in maintaining the longevity and reliability of drilling equipment. This, in turn, is expected to boost the consumption of high-performance anti-corrosion coatings during the forecast period.

Based on product, the global high-performance anti-corrosion coatings market has been segmented into epoxy, urethane, acrylic, and others. Epoxy coatings protect substrates from the deterioration caused by corrosive surroundings. These coatings have excellent adhesion and flexibility. Therefore, these are highly preferred in various end-user industries. Presently, epoxy coatings are widely used high-performance anti-corrosion coatings across the globe. Rising demand for acrylic coatings is expected to fuel the high-performance anti-corrosion coatings market between 2018 and 2026. These coatings offer superior structural and mechanical characteristics than other anti-corrosion coatings such as alkyd and vinyl coatings. Acrylic coatings have high color retention rate and they are chemically inert. Additionally, they are eco-friendly.

Oil & gas segment dominates the global market

In terms of application, the global high-performance anti-corrosion coatings market can be segmented into oil & gas, marine, construction, tanks & pipes, power generation, and others. High-performance anti-corrosion coatings are widely used in the oil & gas industry. In terms of demand, the oil & gas segment is expected to present growth opportunities to the high-performance anti-corrosion coatings market from 2018 to 2026.

Rise in maintenance and repair activities in the global oil & gas industry, especially for oil drilling equipment, offshore installation machinery, process vessels, and transmission pipelines, is likely to be a major driver of the market in the near future. The power generation segment is estimated to present lucrative opportunities to the high-performance anti-corrosion coatings market between 2018 and 2026. High-performance anti-corrosion coatings are required for coating applications in insulated wires, electricity-generating components, turbine blades, and hydraulic systems used in nuclear, geothermal, and solar power sectors.

Asia Pacific dominates the global market

Based on region, the global high-performance anti-corrosion coatings market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific dominates the global market, due to growth of pharmaceutical and health care industries in the region. Rapid infrastructure development in major countries of Asia Pacific such as China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia is expected to boost the consumption of high-performance anti-corrosion coatings in the region between 2018 and 2026. High-performance anti-corrosion coatings are extensively consumed in the construction industry. These coatings have a wide range of applications in infrastructure development in this industry.

Some of the key uses of high-performance anti-corrosion coatings include their application on steel, metal, and concrete substrates used in extraction, utilities, manufacturing, and transport infrastructure. Development of the transport infrastructure in Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the key driving factor for the market during forecast period. Rising usage of metal and steel in the construction of bridges, roadways, highways, waterways, airports, and railways is likely to offer immense growth opportunities to the high-performance anti-corrosion coatings market in the next few years. Growth of the marine industry in Asia Pacific is also projected to boost the market in the region during the forecast period.

Container ships, cargos, offshore and onshore vessels, surface warships, and submarines are a few of the marine industry components that require protective coatings for their durability. Constantly improving trade ties between Asia Pacific and other regions, primarily Europe and North America, is expected to boost bulk transport of commodities in the next few years. This rising trend of seaway transport in Asia Pacific is projected to increase shipbuilding and repair activities, primarily in China, Japan, and South Korea, in the near future. Growth of the shipbuilding sector would require incorporation of enhanced performance coatings, especially in container ships and onshore vessels. Thus, demand for high-performance anti-corrosion coatings for use in the marine industry in Asia Pacific is likely to increase in the next few years.

High degree of competition among market players

The global high-performance anti-corrosion coatings market witnesses high degree of competition among market players. The market is highly concentrated, as well-established players constitute a significant market share. High level of competition is expected among established players during the forecast period, due to their integrated value chains. Some of the key players operating in the global high-performance anti-corrosion coatings market include Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., Jotun A/S, Hempel A/S, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., and 3M.