On-highway Vehicle Lighting Market – Overview

Appropriate lighting is a major concern for vehicle and passenger safety. On-highway vehicle lighting is a term used for the lighting used in passenger and commercial vehicles, excluding off-road vehicles. All vehicles manufactured to be run on tar roads are termed as on-highway vehicles, and the lighting utilized in such vehicles is termed as on-highway lighting. All vehicles are equipped with different types of lighting such as interior and exterior. Interior lighting is primarily used to improve the esthetic appearance of the interior of the vehicle.

Innovative lighting in modern vehicle is a worldwide mega-trend. Rising technical developments in lighting have prompted vehicle manufacturers to focus on upgrades. A memorable design, improved security, and enhanced performance are the crucial factors to consider while undertaking lighting research.

Increase in night driving due to long work hours is likely to propel the On-highway vehicle lighting market. Ambient lighting is used in order to improve the esthetic appearance of the vehicle interior, which is considered to be a segment of the On-highway vehicle lighting segment. Changing climate in several countries due to global warming creates smog, which restraints the visibility while driving. Such cases have led to major accidents in some countries in the recent past. Exterior vehicle lighting is utilized in order to curb such situations. This, in turn, is likely to boost the On-highway vehicle lighting market.

On-highway Vehicle Lighting Market – Segmentation

The global On-highway vehicle lighting market can be segmented based on location, light type, technology, vehicle type, vehicle class type, electric vehicle type, sales channel, and region.

According to location, the on-highway vehicle market can be segregated into interior lighting and exterior lighting. Interior lighting is used for multiple applications such as reading, in order to lend a soothing effect to the vehicle interior. Exterior lighting is useful in bad weather condition and while driving at night for better visibility.

In terms of light type, the market can be segregated into LED, OLED, halogen, xenon, laser, and others. LED is a highly trending type among other light types. LEDs are inexpensive and easily available and provide greater effectiveness at the same price as others. Various technologies are integrated with LEDs to make the vehicle lighting efficient such as micro-AFS LED. Laser is basically utilized in exterior lighting and they are an expensive light type. OLEDs are more suitable for interior ambient lighting.

Based on technology, the market can be bifurcated into adaptive lightings, intelligent lighting, and others.

In terms of vehicle type, the market can be divided into passenger and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment held a prominent share of the On-highway vehicle lighting market, as these vehicles witness high demand and are manufactured in large numbers. In terms of size and design, the passenger vehicles segment can be further sub-segmented into hatchback, sedan, and SUV/ MPV.

Electric vehicles is a rapidly expanding vehicle segment. The amount of on-highway lightings utilized is higher in electric vehicles, as compared to other vehicle segments. In terms of electric vehicle type, the market can be segmented into battery electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid vehicle, and hybrid electric vehicle.

Based on sales channel, the market can be bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket.

Asia Pacific held maximum share of the global market, owing to higher vehicle production in the region as compared to other regions across the globe. Europe witnesses a higher rate of adoption of technology. Other region considered for the On-highway vehicle lighting market are North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

On-highway Vehicle Lighting Market – Key Players

Key players operating in the On-highway vehicle lighting market include HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA., LG Display Co., Ltd., Hyundai Mobis, Varroc Group, Neolite ZKW, Johnson Electric, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, De Amertek Corp, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Ichikoh Industries Ltd., STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD., OSRAM, Lumberg Holding, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Fraunhofer- Gesellschaft, Cree, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and SG Automotive.