Increase in Electricity Consumption and Rise in Usage in Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry to Drive Global Sulfur Hexafluoride Market

Sulfur Hexafluoride Market – Snapshot

Sulfur hexafluoride is a non-toxic inert gas that is widely used for insulating and cooling applications in the electric & power industry owing to its superior thermal stability and excellent dielectric strength. Sulfur hexafluoride has key applications in electric power transmission and distribution systems such as gas insulated switchgears (GISs), circuit breakers (CBs), and load break switches due to its electrical insulation property and arc interruption capability. The product has applications in power & energy, metal manufacturing, and electronics industries. The sulfur hexafluoride is an excellent electrical interrupter due to properties such as high dielectric strength, high thermal stability, high density, low heat transfer, non-toxic, and chemically inertness.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure.

In terms of grade, the global sulfur hexafluoride market has been bifurcated into electronic and technical. The technical grade segment accounts for a significant share of the market due to its key applications in high voltage and medium voltage circuit breakers and switchgears devices. The grade has purity of 99.9%.Electronic grade of sulfur hexafluoride has purity grade of (>99.999%). It has applications as an etching agent in plasma processing of semiconductor manufacturing industry.

Sulfur hexafluoride gas is utilized in leak detection applications and as a gaseous dielectric for circuit breakers, transformers, and condensers. Moreover, sulfur hexafluoride gas has applications in the semiconductor industry, as an effective etchant. Electrical transmission and distribution is a major segment of the global sulfur hexafluoride market. Sulfur hexafluoride is extensively employed in electrical transmission and distribution applications such as circuit breakers and switch gear devices. Direct substitute, having similar dielectric strength and nontoxic properties, of sulfur hexafluoride is unavailable in the market. In terms of volume and value, the technical grade segment accounted for market share of 60% in 2017. It is a rapidly expanding segment of the market. Growth of the electricity sector to cater to ever-increasing demand for electricity across the globe drives the market.

Improvements in electricity production due to high demand from residential, commercial, and industrial segments is likely to fuel the sulfur hexafluoride market during the forecast period. Rising demand for homes and infrastructure due to rapid increase in population in countries such as India and China has propelled the need for power utilities. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the demand for sulfur hexafluoride in the electrical transmission & distribution segment during the forecast period. High demand for end-use applications from the semiconductor manufacturing industry is increasing in countries such as Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand. This, in turn, is projected to fuel the sulfur hexafluoride market during the forecast period.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report.

The global sulfur hexafluoride market is fragmented with the presence of regional and local players. For instance, Solvay offers sulfur hexafluoride reuse program worldwide, which offers reclaiming of used sulfur hexafluoride gas, analytical services for used sulfur hexafluoride, packaging and transport of used sulfur hexafluoride, and environmental consultation. Prominent players operating in the market include Solvay, AGC Chemicals, Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd., SHOWA DENKO K.K., The Linde Group, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Air Liquide, Axcel Gases, Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical Co., Ltd, Concorde Specialty Gasesc, Shandong Ruihua Fluoride Industry Co. Ltd, and Wuxi Tianzhi Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.