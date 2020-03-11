Incontinence Skin Care and Body Wash Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR During 2015 – 2023

Incontinence refers to involuntary excretion of urine or bowel contents from urinary bladder or rectum. In patients suffering from incontinence, the urine, feces or both are in constant contact with the skin. This in turn changes the desired ph level and moisture content of the skin resulting damage of skin cells and other complications in patients. Prolonged use of absorbent products such as diapers may also result in rashes and further damages the skin.

According to the latest report published by World Health Organization, 8-9% of the world’s population is suffering from the problem of incontinence of urine or bowel. Children and the aged population are the two major target customer for the incontinence skin care and body wash market. The market of incontinence skin care and body wash is predicted to experience a stable growth rate during the forecast period from 2015 to 2023.

For providing detailed analysis in the report, the overall market of incontinence skin care and body wash market has been segmented in various product types including barrier cream, repair creams, body wash & shampoo, skin care powder, bathing wipes, wet wipes, dry wipes, wash gloves, wash foam, hand wash and hand creams. Cross sectional analysis of all the above mentioned segments with respect to the U.K for the period from 2015 to 2023 has also been provided in this report.

Awareness campaigns and marketing strategies adopted by the major players are the primary driving factors responsible for the rapid growth of the incontinence skin care and body wash market. In addition, effective introduction of the products in e-commerce websites and mobile applications is also expected to boost the product’s sales considerably. Introduction of incontinence skin care products in major retail online portals such as Amazon, Wal-Mart, and Tesco has augmented market sales substantially.

Moreover, increasing ageing population in line up with initiatives taken by government for improving the healthcare systems in the U.K. is also projected to drive the market growth of incontinence skin care products at a stable rate during the forecast period.

However, incontinence skin care and body wash products are still at a nascent stage compared to other disposable incontinence products such as absorbent products. Public ignorance and social stigma are the major factors restraining the growth of this market. Moreover, slow penetration of incontinence skin care products into the retail sector unlike their absorbent counterparts is also predicted to deter the market growth of incontinence skin care and body wash products.

In addition, high price and uncertain reimbursement policies are also anticipated to pose a threat for the demand of incontinence skin care and body wash products. Incontinence skin care products are expensive and involves recurring expenditure. Consumers and their family have to bear considerable expense to buy costly products such as barrier creams and repair creams among others. In addition, most of the major public and private insurance companies do not cover adult incontinence care products. Some of the insurance companies which do cover incontinence supplies do not offer 100% coverage. This in turn is forecasted to restrict the growth of this market.

This report provides a conclusive analysis of the incontinence skin care and body wash market in the U.K along with future predicted growth of the market for the period from 2015 to 2023. In addition, detailed study of the incontinence skin care and body wash market across various product segment has also been highlighted in this report. Moreover, the different macroeconomic and micro economic factors that are also anticipated to effect the growth of the market is also bestowed in this report.

In 2014, among the different product type the barrier cream segment held the largest market share both in terms of value and volume. This segment is also predicted to witness the fastest growing market during the forecast period owing to its extensive application across various incontinence skin problems such as rash, irritation and redness among others. However, in terms of value, the market of barrier creams is followed by repair cream with 15.0% market share in 2014.

This report also provides current market value, insights, facts and statistically supportive future predicted data for the period of 2015 to 2023 using suitable assumptions and set methodologies.