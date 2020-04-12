Incident and Emergency Management Market 2019 Deep Dive Data & Forecasting

Incident and emergency management refers to the standardized approach, to be at times of emergency. Incident management is often performed by a dedicated team, inside an organization, who are responsible for identifying, analyzing and prevention of hazardous incidents. The team is also conferred the duty of preparing standards, which are to be followed, during such incidents. Such Incident management teams often rely on third party services and hardware for performing their duties.

In 2018, the global Incident and Emergency Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 18% during 2019-2025.

Emergency management can also be termed as disaster management and mostly relates to the large scale disasters, such as those caused by nature, terrorist activities and industrial accidents among others. Emergency management encompasses the procedures to be followed, on knowledge of an upcoming disaster or post a disaster. Emergency management aids in taking preventive measures for a known upcoming disaster, such as a storm or an oil spill spreading towards coast among others, and also aids in limiting further loss post a calamity.

Natural disasters cannot be prevented by human efforts, but incident and emergency management strongly aids in limiting all types of losses, post such an incident. This is because incident and emergency management prepares personnel for tackling such incidents in an effective and systematic manner, leading to lesser creation of panic amongst civilians.

The incident and emergency management market is growing at a tremendous pace, owing to formation of stricter government regulations globally. Several countries have been enforcing stricter regulations, with respect to disaster management policies, to improve the readiness of each organization for such untoward incidents. Most organizations have been training their employees regarding the procedures to be followed for incidents such as fire and natural disaster among others, and also have been installing safety devices for mitigating such hazards. This in turn has been positively impacting the growth of incident and emergency management market. Additionally, the growing incidents of terrorism globally have forced the government authorities to enforce stricter incident and emergency management systems across the nation.

Countries such as the U.K., India and France has been forming special military groups to tackle such incidents while organizations have been engaging the services of professional organizations for training their employees on the procedures to be followed, during such incidents. Furthermore, organizations have been proactively deploying incident and emergency management systems, as precautions, since such incidents act as huge setbacks for organizations, in terms of monetary and other resources. Such proactive deployment of disaster management systems has also been instrumental in boosting the growth of incident and disaster management market.

However, several organizations provide low priority to incident and emergency management, and hence have either not setup such a system or has been deploying low standard systems, for meeting government regulations. This in turn has been restraining the growth of the incident and emergency management market, to some extent. Considering the growing rate of natural disasters and increasing terrorism threats, the market for incident and emergency management is expected to be offered with good growth opportunities, during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global Incident and Emergency Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Incident and Emergency Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Rockwell Collins

Honeywell International

Siemens

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Motorola Solutions

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mass Notification System

Disaster Recovery System

Surveillance System

Safety Management System

Transportation Management System

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace

Banking

Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Utilities

Retail

Manufacturing

Hospitals

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Incident and Emergency Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Incident and Emergency Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Incident and Emergency Management are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

