In Vitro Toxicity Testing in Chemical Market – Covance Inc.; Charles River; Gentronix; Catalent, Inc; MB Research Laboratories

To uncover the general market conditions and tendencies, In Vitro toxicity testing in chemical market research report acts as a perfect source. This report helps in planning by providing precise and state-of-the-art information about the consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product. The In Vitro toxicity testing in chemical market report is a window to the ABC industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. The numerical data of this report is mainly backed up by two statistical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The In Vitro toxicity testing in chemical report plays key role in keeping hold of reputation of the firm and its products.Global In Vitro Toxicity Testing in Chemical Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the enhanced databases of toxins and toxicology methods.

Market Definition: Global In Vitro Toxicity Testing in Chemical Market

In Vitro toxicity testing in chemical market is the testing process or method for the detection of effects of toxic substances and compounds on cells and bacteria. This method is majorly employed for the detection of any harmful chemicals or any characteristics of the chemicals that might be fatal. This method is employed during the production/development of various chemicals and chemical compounds.

Market Drivers:

Expansion of technology and innovations in services and solutions offering resulting in expanded solutions and services; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Expanded levels of R&D expenditure incurred by various private and governmental organisations regarding the detection and testing of toxicity; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of adoption of the service from the various authorities and regulatory organisations; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Lack of capabilities in applications and testing capability for complex processes and endpoint detection; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global In Vitro Toxicity Testing in Chemical Market

By Product & Service

Assays Bacterial Toxicity Assays Enzyme Toxicity Assays Cell-Based Elisa & Western Blots Receptor-Binding Assays Tissue Culture Assays



By Toxicity Endpoints & Tests

Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism & Excretion (ADME) Skin Irritation, Corrosion & Sensitization Genotoxicity Testing Cytotoxicity Testing Ocular Toxicity Organ Toxicity Photo Toxicity Testing Dermal Toxicity Carcinogenicity Neurotoxicity



By Technology

Cell Culture Technologies High-Throughput Technologies Cellular Imaging Technologies Toxicogenomics



By Method

Cellular Assays Biochemical Assays EX Vivo Models



By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, SGS SA announced the launch of a new In Vitro toxicology testing service at their Mississauga, Canada facility. This expansion will enable the organisation to provide enhanced capabilities for the detection of toxicology from the pharmaceutical, healthcare & personal care and the cosmetics industry.

In March 2018, BioreclamationIVT announced that they had acquired Ascendance Biotechnology, Inc. This acquisition will enable BioreclamationIVT to enhance their products and solutions portfolio for testing of exposure to chemical compounds.

Competitive Analysis:

Global in vitro toxicity testing in chemical market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of in vitro toxicity testing in chemical market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in in vitro toxicity testing in chemical market are Merck KGaA; Eurofins Scientific; Thermo Fisher Scientific; BioreclamationIVT; SGS SA; QIAGEN; Covance Inc.; Charles River; Gentronix; Catalent, Inc; MB Research Laboratories; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Cyprotex; BioStatus Limited; Admescope Ltd; Promega Corporation and InSphero.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

