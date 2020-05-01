In-Vitro Fertilization Market Size, Share, Trends and Future Growth Predictions On Forecast 2017 – 2022

The report on the global In-Vitro Fertilization Market offers a comprehensive assessment of key factors and current and emerging trends impacting the growth of the market. It offers insights into share and size of various segments based on end use and product type in various regions. The threats of entry of new players into the market is also highlighted in the report. The evidence-based findings help in identifying lucrative growth prospects and in strategy formulation. The study also takes a closer look at regulatory landscape governing IVF treatments and the factors that will bode well for the market in the foreseeable future. The report takes into account supply chain structure and pricing analysis and assesses the profile of distributors to get a balanced view of the growth of the market trajectory.

The global in-vitro fertilization market estimated valuation is US$529.8 Mn. in 2017. Witnessing profound potential opportunities in various regions, the market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2022 and reach US$725.9 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

The reports offers detailed insights into notable trends, emerging opportunities, lucrative avenues, and strategic dynamics. The research offers a granular analysis of the factors that will boost the adoption rate in various regional market. The rising case of infertility in couples owing to various lifestyle factors, including environmental and occupational exposures, is boosting the demand for IVF in various developing and developed regions. A growing number of couples are delaying the family planning, thereby bolstering the demand for assistive reproductive technology such as IVF.

A burgeoning medical tourism in several emerging economies, such India, Brazil, and China has fortified the demand for IVF treatments. The availability of affordable treatments along with the promise of a good outcome in these nations is a key factor contributing to the growth of the in-vitro fertilization market. On the other hand, the comparatively unsuccessful outcome with the first few IVF procedures is a key factor likely to hamper its demand among discerning couples. Nevertheless, the improvement of laboratory infrastructure in developing countries and the advent of novel technologies are key factors expected to accentuate the market.

The report offers an in-depth segmentation and offers their share and size. The report meticulously tabulates statistics based on year-over-year growth of various product and end-use segments. This helps the readers to have a thorough overview of the market along the historical as well as forecast period (2017 -2022).

The report segments the in-vitro fertilization market based on product type, end use, and geography. Based on product type, the report segments the market further into equipment, reagents, and others. Among these, reagents hold the major share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance. The market will witness the dominant absolute growth over the period 2017 – 2022 and the segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% during the same period.

Based on end use, the report segments the market into fertility clinics, hospital and research laboratories, and Cryobanks.

On the basis of region, the report segments the global in-vitro fertilization market into North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan. Of these, the APEJ in-vitro fertilization market is the most lucrative market expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period to reach US$ 235.9 Mn by 2022 end. The dominance of the region is driven by burgeoning demand for IVF treatments, attributed to the rising infertility in women and men in several countries. Improvements in health care is likely to further bolster the uptake in the region.

Companies profiled in the report are:

The report offers extensive profiling of prominent players and the strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge over others. Some of the leading players operating in the global in-vitro fertilization market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Cook Medical, Merck KGaA, Vitrolife AB, Ovascience, Inc., CooperSurgical, EMD Serono, Inc., Genea Ltd., Rocket Medical PLC, and Fertility Focus Ltd.

