In Vitro Diagnostics Market by Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics and Immunoassay – Reaching at US$ 87.93 Billion Investment to 2023

Report on In vitro diagnostics market study by infectious disease, diabetes, cancer, cardiology, nephrology, autoimmune diseases, drug testing segments. Infectious disease segment held the largest market share due to high prevalence of pneumonia, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS.

Growth in In Vitro Diagnostics market is primarily driven by increasing burden of chronic diseases (majorly due to the rising geriatric population), rising prevalence of infectious diseases, rising demand for early disease diagnosis using specialized tests, growing awareness of personalized medicine, and increasing adoption of fully-automated instruments and automation in laboratories.

Growth in In vitro diagnostics market is primarily driven by the increasing burden of chronic diseases (majorly due to the rising geriatric population), rising prevalence of infectious diseases, rising demand for early disease diagnosis using specialized tests, growing awareness of personalized medicine, and increasing adoption of fully-automated instruments and automation in laboratories.

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) is used to detect any kind of infection and diseases by taking the specimen from the human body to cure diseases or its sequelae. These in vitro diagnostics products can be instruments, reagents, or any system used for the diagnosis of diseases. Increase in incidence of chronic and infectious diseases and growth in geriatric population drive the global IVD market.

In this report, global In Vitro Diagnostics market segmented by products & services, technology, application, end user, and region. Based on technology, In Vitro Diagnostics market is mainly segmented into immunoassays/immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, hematology, clinical microbiology, coagulation & hemostasis, and other technologies.

The global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market is segmented based on product type, technique, application, end user, and region. Based on product type, the market is categorized into reagents, instruments, and software & services. Based on techniques, the market is segmented into immunodiagnostics, hematology, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics, clinical chemistry, and other IVD techniques.

Key Players in included on the in vitro diagnostics market are Roche Diagnostics Limited (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) are the leading players in this market. Other players in this market are Johnson & Johnson (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), bioMérieux (France), DiaSorin (Italy), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US), and QIAGEN (Germany).

This report studies the in vitro diagnostics market based on product & service, technology, application, end user, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth.

Detailed insights on all submarkets, based on technology (immunoassays/immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, hematology, clinical microbiology, coagulation & hemostasis, and other technologies), this can help market players to identify high growth segments in IVD market. The report also provides information on key players in this market and their growth strategies and recent developments. This can help the company to assess competition at global and regional levels in a better manner.