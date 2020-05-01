Heavy Industry IT News Uncategorized

In-Vehicle Infotainment Cyber Security 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2025

May 1, 2020
In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) is a Vehicle integrated information processing system based on Vehicle bus system and Internet service.
In 2018, the global In-Vehicle Infotainment Cyber Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global In-Vehicle Infotainment Cyber Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In-Vehicle Infotainment Cyber Security development in United States, Europe and China.

 

The key players covered in this study
Arilou Technologies
Cisco
Harman (TowerSec)
SBD Automotive & Ncc Group
Argus
BT Security
Intel Corporation
ESCRYPT Embedded Systems
NXP Semiconductors
Trillium
Secunet AG
Security Innovation
Symphony Teleca & Guardtime
Utimaco GmbH

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Cars
Freight Cars
Traction Cars
Private Cars
Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global In-Vehicle Infotainment Cyber Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the In-Vehicle Infotainment Cyber Security development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

 

