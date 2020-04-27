In the coming time, the International Market of Video Conferencing is going to bring new opportunities for investors

This comprehensive report analyzes and provides market expansion forecasts for video conferencing solutions and services at the global and regional level. The report provides an analysis of the Global Video Conferencing Market for the period from 2016 to 2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 comprises the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. Data for 2016 is provided as historical information. The report covers all the major trends influencing the expansion of the video conferencing market during the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities that are expected to affect the expansion of the market during this period. The study provides a complete perspective on the expansion of the video conferencing market in terms of revenue in US$ Mn, across different geographical regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report is expected to help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors understand the current and future trends in the market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

The market overview section of the report showcases the market dynamics and trends such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. The report also provides the value chain analysis for the video conferencing market. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the expansion of the market.

Video conferencing market is segmented based on component and end-use industry. Based on component, the global video conferencing market is categorized into hardware, software, and services. Among these components, the hardware component segment is further sub-segmented into camera, codec, microphone/speakers, and others. The software segment is further classified into on-premise and cloud-based. Furthermore, the services segment is further split into managed/outsourced and others. Based on end-use industry, the global videoconferencing market segment is categorized into corporate enterprise, healthcare, government and defense, education, and others. Revenue data is estimated for all the segments mentioned above.

The report also includes competitive profiling of the key players associated with the video conferencing market around the globe. The important business strategies adopted by leading players, their market positioning, financials, SWOT analysis, and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. The competitive landscape section of the report also provides an overview about the major contributing regions/countries by these key players in order to strengthen their market position in the future.

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research and expert panel reviews. Secondary sources such as annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usually referred for developing preliminary market understanding. Further, for this report we have specifically focused on data from various national telecom authorities, and industry bodies.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the master recharge API market, across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer new and fresh information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, etc. These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research, is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Increasing number of multinational companies (MNCs), and globalization of supply chain have led to the rise in demand for effective long-distance communication involving multiple locations. This has prompted companies to develop advanced and integrated video conferencing solutions in order to sustain in the market. Adobe Systems Incorporated, Arkadin Cloud Communications, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., JOYCE CR, S.R.O., Logitech International S.A., Microsoft Corporation, Orange Business Services, Polycom, Inc., Vidyo, Inc., West Unified Communications Services and ZTE Corporation, are few of the key players who have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiles.

Market Segmentation: Global Video Conferencing Market

By Component

Hardware Camera Codec Microphone Others

Software On-premise Cloud-based

Services Managed/Outsourced Others



By End-use Industry

Corporate Enterprise

Healthcare

Government

Education

Others

Additionally, the report provides analysis of the video conferencing market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



