In the coming time, the International Market of Rubber Flooring is going to bring new opportunities for investors

Flooring made from rubber is known as rubber flooring. Rubber flooring are available in large number of different formats which ranges from the rubber titles which are designed to be installed as permanent flooring solutions to rubber pads which are overlaid on the existing flooring. Rubber flooring is extremely springy making it comfortable to stand, walk and work on. Rubber flooring is often installed in the retail stores, hospitals and kitchen as people spend most of the time standing in this business and a springy floor makes it more comfortable. Rubber flooring also reduces the risk of getting injured caused due to standing on the hard floor for long duration. Rubber flooring is designed especially to reduce the strain of feet and legs and thus, is also known as anti-fatigue flooring.

The growing demand for static control flooring especially in electronic and electrical manufacturing companies is expected to boost the overall demand for rubber flooring. Rubber flooring is non conductive and thus, is widely used as anti-static flooring. In addition, static control flooring is installed in companies various companies as static charge can damage the electronic components. With the growing concern towards health issues has led to an increase in the usage of rubber flooring thus, driving the overall market. Rubber flooring is known to resist bacteria which make them the most suitable choice of flooring in hospitals and laboratory. The use of rubber floors in operating rooms and in other environment reduces the risk of disease transmission to a very great extent. The growing construction industry is expected to boost the demand for the rubber flooring. Rubber flooring is also widely used in various schools thus further augmenting the overall market.

Companies manufacturing rubber flooring include Nora systems, Rephouse Ltd, RB Rubber Products, OTS Company Inc., Dinoflex among others.

