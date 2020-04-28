In the coming time, the International Market of E-SIM Card is going to bring new opportunities for investors

The “E-SIM Card Market (Application – M2M (Connected Cars, Utility, Others), Wearable & Companion Devices, Smartphones, Tablets & Laptops) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025”, report provides analysis of the E-SIM Card market for the period 2015–2025, wherein the years from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2016 is considered as the base year. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the E-SIM Card Market growth over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period.

The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Report highlights the key trends affecting the market globally. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report includes the following – the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., China, Japan, GCC, South Africa and Brazil.

The market overview section of the report showcases the market dynamics and trends which includes drivers, restraints, opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. It also provides an overview about the key market indicators given across the five geographical regions. Under the porter’s five forces analysis section, a brief analysis of the level of competition within the E-SIM Card industry and business strategy development is provided in order to determine the competitive attractiveness and intensity of the E-SIM Card market. The report also includes key industry developments covering significant advances made by leading market players.

Based on different application, the market has been divided into Machine to Machine (M2M), Wearable & companion devices, smartphones and tablets & laptops. In 2016, M2M segment holds the largest revenue share for the market which is expected to grow at significant CAGR from 2017 to 2025. Embedded Sim in smartphone segment is expected to be launched in 2019 and projected to show highest CAGR of 26.3% from 2019 to 2025. The machine to machine segment has been further divided into connected cars, utility and others. The Embedded Sim in connected cars is being used for real-time navigation, infotainment services such as parking, traffic, or weather information, and insurance and breakdown services. In utility the Embedded Sim card is being used for smart metering solutions.

The report provides the competitive landscape for the E-SIM Card market, thereby listing out all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. The competitive landscape section of the report gives an overview about the market share of several key players in the market for the year 2016. The E-SIM Card market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players. Moreover, key takeaways section provided at the end of competitive landscape section would help the operating companies to make the best move in this market.

Apple Inc., Samsung, Gemalto NV, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, NTT DOCOMO, INC., OT-Morpho, Telefónica S.A., Deutsche Telekom AG, Sierra Wireless, Inc. and STMicroelectronics are few of the key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

