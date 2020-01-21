In-Memory Computing Market : Highlights on Growth Opportunities 2026

Global In-Memory Computing Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, the market for In Memory Computing Market was valued at USD 8.99 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 31.06 Billion by 2026 over the forecast period at a CAGR of 16.68%. In the In-Memory Computing market, the Asia Pacific region is considered to be one of the fastest growing regions. This region is the largest growth as it has potential in markets such as the retail, government, telecom & IT, BFSI and more.

Market Overview

In-Memory Computing (IMC) can be defined as the storage of data in the main RAM (Random Access Memory) of the server, in contrast to complicated relational databases that are operating on slow disk drives. In-Memory Computing facilitates users to analyze massive data volumes at quicker and overall reduce the latency of storage. In-Memory Computing affects several processes such as integration, enabling faster decision making, and cost reduction. Thereby allowing for leveraging big data possible. In-Memory Computing essentially refers to moving data which has traditionally been stored on hard discs into main memory. By storing the data in the main memory, the latency of processing is reduced dramatically.

It can be seen that the market for In-Memory Computing is growing with various verticals adopting its use. Specifically, verticals such as BFSI, retail, and healthcare contribute a large percentage of the overall In-Memory Computing market. The incorporation of in-memory computing in these verticals allows for the overall decrease in dormancy of the individual sectors. In-memory computing helps business customers, including retailers, banks and utilities, to quickly detect patterns, analyze massive data volumes on the fly, and perform their operations quickly.

Factors influencing the market

There are various factors that are benefitting the growth of the In-Memory Computing Market. These factors include the exponential growth of big data and the improved performance of analysis. Another factor that is positively affecting the In-Memory Computing market is the reduction in the cost of RAM in the market. Restraining factors to the growth of the overall In-Memory Computing Market is the volatility of data and the concerns regarding the security of the data.

Analyst View: Global In-Memory Computing Market

With increasing digitalization comes the transformation of various verticals to adopting the technology. This adoption of technology leads to the need for In-Memory Computing in order for companies to facilitate the efficiency of the market by decreasing the overall inactivity that occurs within its processes. The potential for real-time analysis and processing are expected to act as opportunities for the market.

