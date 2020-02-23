In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Reach US$ 7.65 Billion by 2023 | Global Forecast, Trends, Opportunity and Industry Analysis

The Global In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team. In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market spread across 183 pages, profiling 12 companies and supported with tables and figures are available in this research report.

The In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market is projected to grow from an estimated US$ 5.03 Billion in 2018 to US$ 7.65 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.72% during the forecast period. The need to enhance the passenger experience, technological developments, and an increase in aircraft deliveries are factors expected to drive the market.

Most Popular Companies in the In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market include are Panasonic Avionics (US), Thales Group (France), Rockwell Collins Inc. (US), Gogo LLC (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Zodiac Aerospace (France), Global Eagle Entertainment (US).

“The narrow-body aircraft segment is estimated to lead the IFEC market in 2018”

By Aircraft Type, the narrow-body aircraft segment is estimated to lead the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market in 2018.The growth of the narrow-body aircraft segment can be attributed to an increase in narrow-body aircraft deliveries worldwide.

“North America is estimated to be the largest market for IFEC in 2018”

Based on Region, North America is estimated to lead the IFEC market in 2018. Some of the major aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing (US), Bombardier (Canada), Lockheed Martin (US), Bell Helicopter (US), and Sikorsky Aircraft (US), among others are based in this region, and they generate a huge demand for In-flight Entertainment (IFE).

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company – Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 35%

– Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 35% By Designation – C Level – 32%, Director Level – 38%, and Others – 30%

– C Level – 32%, Director Level – 38%, and Others – 30% By Region – North America – 27%, Europe – 18%, Asia-Pacific – 46%, and RoW – 9%

Report Highlights:

The Report analyzes the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market on the basis of aircraft type (narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, very large aircraft, and business jets), end user (OEM and aftermarket), and product (IFE hardware, IFE connectivity, and IFE content). These segments and subsegments are mapped across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Competitive Landscape of In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market:

Overview

Market Share Analysis of the IFEC Market

Contracts

New Product Launches & Product Enhancements

Agreements, Partnerships & Collaboration

Mergers & Acquisitions

Target Audience for In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market: Aircraft Manufacturers, In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Manufactures, In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Service Providers, Sub-component Suppliers, In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Distributors, Technology Providers.

