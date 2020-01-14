In-Flight Catering Service Market to Encounter Countless Growth Opportunities – Global Forecast 2021

Global In-Flight Catering Service Market by Aircraft Class (First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class), by Flight Type (Full Service and Low Cost), by Catering Type (Bakery & Confectionary, Meals, Beverages, and Others), and by Geography – Forecast To 2021

Market Scenario of Global In-Flight Catering Service Market

The global market for in-flight catering services is anticipated to grow owing to the increasing rate for Air Travels worldwide. The market is forecasted to demonstrate an upsurge growth by 2021, with a substantial CAGR of 5% during the projected period (2016 -2021).

Economy class is expected to be around $12 billion market in the forecast period, growing at a considerable rate of CAGR, followed by premium and business class aircraft. Full service carriers account almost 80% of the market share and will continue to dominate the inflight catering service market. In the catering types segment, meals account 50- 55% of the market share followed by bakery & confectionary and beverages.

Food safety is a major focus area for companies operating in the global in-flight catering services market. With quality and hygiene becoming a deciding factor for passengers in choosing a flight, catering companies are adopting stringent safety and sanitation measures to maintain quality of food.

Key factors that impacting the market growth positively; are expanding global aircraft fleet, growth in the number of air travels, and emergence of low cost airline companies in developing countries. Burgeoning customer demand for nutritious food options, even while travelling, is driving growth in the market.

Growth Drivers & Restraints of Global In-Flight Catering Service Market

Global In-Flight Catering Service Market is driven by the growth in airline passengers over the past few years. Growth dynamics in the global airline catering market are extremely reliant on the growth of the aviation sector. Increased emphasis on quality food services and passenger preferences to pay for premium food are some of the key drivers for the market growth. Also, factors such as rising disposable incomes, increasing airline passengers, advancement of technology in flight food ordering system, rising on-board catering is contributing to the market growth. Additionally, growing customer demand for nutritious food options led by growing awareness over the nutritional value of food, rising health consciousness are some of the additional factors supporting to the market growth.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global in-flight catering service market primarily include SATS, Servair, Emirates Flight Catering, dnata, Air Culinaire Worldwide, LLC., Compass Group Rus, Do & Co, Egypt Air In Flight Services, Gate Gourmet, and Goddard Catering.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

March 2018: Since March 25th, Newrest Spain Company have been offering the services for SAS new operation, which consists in basing aircraft from Malaga.

January 2018: India’s leading airline catering company, TajSATS announced its exclusive inflight catering partnership with Singapore Airlines for the new Airbus A380 operations.

November 2016: Emily’s Inflight Food Services Ltd. was acquired by On Air Dining Ltd, company. It is a UK based catering company provides services for business and private aviation sector.

January 2016: Hainan Airlines named Flying Food Servair ORD was nominated as ‘Outstanding Catering Company of 2015.

In-Flight Catering Service Market – Segments

For the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding; the In-Flight Catering Service market is segmented in to four key dynamics:

Segmentation by Aircraft Class: First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class.

Segmentation by Flight Type: Full Service and Low Cost.

Segmentation by Catering Type: Bakery & Confectionary, Meals, Beverages, and Others.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Regional and Country Analysis of In-Flight Catering Service Market

APAC will dominate the market in the forecast period growing at a CAGR of around 6%, followed by Americas and EMEA. Rapid urbanization, resurgence in discretionary spending, increase in international travel and tourism attributed to Rising GDP, and consequently, disposable income and rising standard of living to complement aspirational travelling, are factors poised to drive growth in the Asia Pacific region.

By 2021, China is expected to supersede Japan to become the world’s second largest source of business travel after the United States.

The Middle East is also emerging as a hub of international airline activity, with the region registering the highest number of order bookings for new aircraft.