Introduction of Less Expensive Flight Service to Boost Global In-Flight Catering Market

The emerging less expensive airlines across the globe is stimulating demand for the global in-flight catering market. As the service provided by the in-flight service market is improving day-by-day this is other factor propelling demand for the global in-flight catering market in the coming years. However, the rising demand for nutritional and healthy food is growing in the coming years.

The on-board service providers are also working towards offering culturally diverse food, and this is another factor majorly influencing demand for the global in-flight catering market. The aviation sectors are also offering complementary meals to the passengers and this is other trend majorly supporting overall growth of the global in-flight catering market. The mini-meal options is also on-demand and gaining popularity among the passengers in the recent years. These are some of the factor market. The technology advancement in food ordering sector in-flight catering is also propelling demand for global in-flight catering market in the year to come.

Rising Trend to Reduce Airline Fare to Stay Leading in Aviation Sector to Hamper Market Growth

On the other hand, the increasing focus of the aviation industry to reduce the weight on account to decrease the consumption of fuel and airline focus to decrease the expense of travelling in-flight. These are some of factor negatively impacting overall growth of the global in-flight catering market.

Europe to Dominate Global In-Flight Catering Market Owing to Rising Demand for Premium Healthy Food

Europe is likely to lead global in-flight catering market due to the population in Europe is ready to pay for a premium healthy and gourmet food. However, the rising mergers and acquisitions among the in-flight business players around the globe is other factor positively augmenting towards growth of this market in the year to come. Rise in population travelling to Europe for tourism and business is other trend positively supporting growth of this market in the year to come.