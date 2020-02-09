In-depth Drug Discovery Services Market Research 2019 by Rising Trend and Application by Top Manufactures, Forecast 2023

Drug Discovery Services Market Scenario

Global Drug Discovery Services Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights of the market and industry performance.

Top Market Driving Key Vendors of Global Drug Discovery Services Market are, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Advinus Therapeutics, Agilent Technologies Ubiquigent, Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI), AstraZeneca PLC, Aurigene, Bayer AG, Charles River Laboratories International, ChemBridge Corporation, Covance, Eli Lilly and Company, Evotec, Domainex, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GE Healthcare, GenScript, GlaxoSmithKline LLC, GVK Biosciences, Jubilant Biosys, Lonza, Merck, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD), Piramal Enterprises, Promega Corporation, Selcia Limited, Shimadzu Corp., SRI International, Syngene International Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Viva Biotech, WuXi AppTec, and others.

The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detailed information and strategies of the key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Drug Discovery Services Market in Healthcare organizations are operating in a dynamic set-up, wherein they are required to incorporate unprecedented advances in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, every now and then.

Global Drug Discovery Services Market Segmentation:

The global drug discovery services market is segmented by drug type, types of services, technology, therapeutic area, process, and end-user.

On the basis of drug type, the drug discovery services market is classified as small molecule drug and biologics drug.

On the basis of types of services, the drug discovery services market is classified as Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) services, pharmaceutical services, medicinal chemistry, and biological services.

On the basis of technology, the drug discovery services market is classified as high throughput screening, biochips, pharmacogenomics and pharmacogenetics, combinatorial chemistry, nanotechnology, spectroscopy, metabolomics, and others.

On the basis of therapeutic area, the drug discovery services market is classified as oncology, neurology, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes, and others.

On the basis of process, the drug discovery services market is classified as target selection, target validation, hit-to-lead identification, lead optimization, and candidate validation.

On the basis of end-user, the drug discovery services market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, research institutes, and others.

The increased investments in the research & findings coupled with government support are likely to propel the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Drug Discovery Services Market these regions, from 2019 to 2023 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

…continued

