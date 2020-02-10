In-Depth Cross Sectional Analysis of the Vegetable Fats Market Across Different Countries

Vegetable fats are recommended as an essential ingredient in heart healthy diet. Few foods, which are rich in vegetable fats are avocados, olives, peanut butter, nuts and seeds, vegetable shortening and others. Oils rich in vegetable fats are olive oil, coconut oil, sunflower oil, safflower oil and others. Vegetable fats are often solid at room temperature.

Vegetable fats is considered a fat, which originates from plant based sources rather than animal based sources. Vegetable fats are beneficial as they are healthy, provided they are available as unsaturated fat. Consumption of foods, which contains vegetable fats helps keep heart healthy as it improves cholesterol level.

Global Vegetable Fats Market Dynamics:

Polyunsaturated fats, which is a type of vegetable fats are rich in essential fats. These essential fats are required by body as body cannot synthesis this, thus body needs food to get the essential fats. Polyunsaturated fats consists of Omega- 3 and Omega- 6 fatty acids, which builds cell membranes and nerves covering, thus driving market demand. Vegetable fats keeps heart fit and healthy by preventing different diseases and stroke as it raises high density lipoprotein (HDL), reduces blood pressure, lowers triglycerides and reduces need of corticosteroid medications in sufferers of rheumatoid arthritis. All these benefits of vegetable fats drives market demand for it. Demand for rich and high quality oils and fats, changing consumption habits of consumers are driving forces behind vegetable fats market. Increasing health consciousness among consumers about the disadvantages related to the consumption of animal fat is also a driving force and increasing demand for the vegetable fats market globally. Animal fat generally tends to provide more fat than compared to vegetable fats. Thus, people are shifting to vegetable fats as a replacement to animal fat.

Vegetable fats, which are available as trans fat is generally considered as worst dietary fat. This type of fat converts oils to solids. Trans fat increases harmful low density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in bloodstream and lowers effective high density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol. Trans fat are not loaded with any health benefits and ensures no safe consumption level.

Global Vegetable Fats Market Segmentation:

The global vegetable fats market is segmented on the basis of type, application and source. Types of vegetable fats available are monounsaturated fat, polyunsaturated fats (essential fatty acids) and trans fat. Polyunsaturated fats are rich in demand as they consists of Omega- 3 and Omega- 6 fatty acids. These fatty acids helps in growth and repair and make other fatty acids. The global vegetable fats market is segmented on the basis of application such as bakery, savory and snacks, confectionery, spreads, dairy, animal feed and others. Trans fat is used majorly in snacks so that it can be preserved as packaged foods. Monounsaturated fat includes oils such as olive oil, peanut oil, canola oil, safflower oil and few others. Polyunsaturated fats includes soybean oil, corn oil and sunflower oil. Sources from where vegetable fats are derived are oils (vegetable seed oils) and leaves. Majority of vegetable fats is derived from seeds, by different process of rendering, grinding and others.

Global Vegetable Fats Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global vegetable fats industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is the leading player of vegetable fats market. Grain mill products, fats and oils and meat products are the three categories of food identified, which are rich in vegetable fats, and are found in abundance in Asia- Pacific, makes it the market leader of vegetable fats. Moreover China is the leading country in consumption of packaged food, which contains trans fat. Europe is the second player in this vegetable fats market.