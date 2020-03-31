In-Depth Analysis: Paper Based Laminates Market Size, Share – Industry Trends and Forecast 2018-2028

The Research Report “Paper Based Laminates Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Paper based laminates are made of layers of paper with resins sticking a layers together, bonded under pressure and heat in order to produce a thermoset composite. Paper based laminates offer excellent electric insulating property, low moisture absorption, high insulation resistance, easy machining to good finish and good mechanical strength. Paper based laminates are sustainable, functional and suitable for surfacing options which are suitable for low-wear, light duty applications. The paper based laminates are available in large assortment of patterns and number of colors. The paper based laminates can be combined paper grades and with several coatings in order to deliver a unique appearance or to deliver a required performance. The paper based laminates have a very good property of electrical insulation and hence are used widely in electrical installations in equipment’s where firm electrical insulations are required.

Global Paper Based Laminates Market: Market Dynamics

The factors boosting the growth of global paper based laminates market is due to growing building & construction industry, since many years paper has become an increasing preference for surface upgrading of wood-based materials. For higher voltage and when greater electrical stability is needed in varying humidity higher grades of paper based laminates are chosen. The factor decreasing the demand for global paper based laminates is due to property of paper based laminates, strength of paper based is not as high as other materials and hence are not preferred in application where high toughness, high bearing property and high stress carrying capability is required.

Global Paper Based Laminates Market: Market Segmentation

The global paper based laminates market has been classified by end users, application, grade, paper type, pressure type and finish.

On the basis of application, the global paper based laminates market is segmented into:

Commercial Application Electrical Lighting Electronic components LV transformers Automotive MV transformers Electric switchgear General engineering

Domestic Application Cabinets and door Counter top Kitchen cabinet Partition Wall panel Table top



On the basis of Grade, the global paper based laminates market is segmented into:

B1

B4

B4PQ

B5

On the basis of finish, the global paper based laminates market is segmented into:

Satin

Gloss

Matte

On the basis of end users, the global paper based laminates market is segmented into:

Building & Construction

Commercial Industry

Hospitality Industry

Automotive Industry

Retail

Manufacturing Industry

Healthcare Industry

On the basis of pressure, the global paper based laminates market is segmented into:

Low pressure laminates

High pressure laminates

On the basis of paper type, the global paper based laminates market is segmented into:

Décor paper

Overlay

Laminating Kraft

Absorbent Kraft

Global Paper Based Laminates Market: Segmentation Overview

Building & construction and commercial industry has higher rate of usage of paper based laminates. The commercial application has more growth due increase in the building & construction industry.

Global Paper Based Laminates Market: Regional Overview

Based on the geographies, the global paper based laminates market is fragmented into seven key regions- Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, and Western Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific except Japan and Japan. Among the regions mentioned above, North America and Western Europe are the largest consumer of paper based laminates, APEJ and japan are the fastest growing market for paper based laminates due to the increase in growth of building & construction industry followed by Eastern Europe and Latin America. MEA region has a stagnant growth rate. Overall the growth of global paper based laminates is expected to have a positive growth rate owing to the increase in use of paper based laminates for domestic applications.

Global Paper Based Laminates Market Players

Some of the market players identified in the global paper based laminates market includes:

KEVIN POLYMERS PVT. LTD.

Attwater & Sons Ltd & © Custom Composites Ltd

Eagle Insulation

Impreglam Electronics Limited

Bakelite Hylam Limited

Greycon

Guangzhou Remica Building Materials Co.,Ltd

Kblaminates

Sigma Laminates

