In-depth Analysis and Forecast of the 3D Orthopedic Scanning Systems Market on the Global as well as Regional Level

3D orthopedic scanning systems are advanced technology driven systems which are used for scanning individual’s body parts to help diagnose and treat the defect in it. The 3D orthopedic scanning systems through its scanning abilities help in designing customized items for individual and is finding increasing application in surgical practices. These 3D scanning orthopedic scanning systems are used in the development of footwear and scanning for medical and other research purposes. The current 3D scanning systems available are equipped with scanner, camera, display and data storing capacities.

3D Orthopedic Scanning Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

3D orthopedic scanning systems saves a lot of time and paperwork and is the need of the current healthcare system. The hospitals are flooded with patients who need to undergo scanning. Moreover, with the aging population the number of orthopedic issues also is on a rise. According to the CDC data, from 2013-2015 around 54.4 million of US adult population have been ever told that they have got some form of rheumatoid arthritis, arthritis, lupus, gout, or fibromyalgia. Another factor driving the 3D orthopedic scanning market is the rising concern of the radiation exposure from multi detector computed tomography (CT). The implementation of iterative reconstruction software helps reduce radiation exposure while improving image quality.

3D Orthopedic Scanning Systems Market: Segmentation

3D orthopedic scanning systems market is classified on the basis of product type, application and region.

Based on product type the 3D orthopedic scanning systems market is segmented into the following:

Scanning system

Software

Accessories

Based on application the 3D orthopedic scanning systems market is segmented into the following:

Spine

Dental

Maxillofacial

Cosmetic Surgeries

Others

3D Orthopedic Scanning Systems Market: Overview

Initiative such as Civilian American and European Surface Anthropometry Resource (CAESAR study) has been carried out with the aim to create databases of scans of various body parts which can be used for the manufacture of various products and devices. The 3D orthopedic scanning system market is experiencing a number of new market entrant who are establishing biomedical 3D printing startups through securing investments from several private investors. Axial 3D founded in 2014, received an investment of US$ 450,000 to contribute towards the U.S. and European medical industries. The Axial 3D was developed with the objective of reducing the time spent on surgery and saving US$ 7500 on each patient’s postoperative care.

3D Orthopedic Scanning Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

The report covers market scenario for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA. North America dominated the 3D orthopedic scanning market as there are various private investors and companies who are investing on the 3D scanning systems developed. Moreover, there is a strong reimbursement framework if any device needs to find its way into the healthcare setting. For instance, Medicare needs prior accreditation of the device before it is ready for reimbursement and for physicians they have to follow the radiology benefit manager’s guidelines. Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest growing region with the increasing foreign tourism and incidence rate of orthopedic issues.

3D Orthopedic Scanning Systems Market: Key Market Participants

Few manufacturers of the 3D orthopedic scanning systems market are Elinvision, Artec Europe, Orthopaedic Innovation Centre, Fuel 3D Technologies Limited, TechMed 3D Inc., FARO Technologies UK Ltd., 3D Systems, Inc., SCANNY3D S.R.L. and AGE Solutions S.r.l.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13447

