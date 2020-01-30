IN-CAR ENTERTAINMENT MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Summary:A new market study, titled “Discover Global In-car Entertainment Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

The Global In-car Entertainment market was valued at USD xx billion in 2017 and is ex-pected to reach USD xx billion by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2018-2025). Internet penetration in developing countries & connected car trend is going to shape the market in the future.

Market Dynamics:

Average American spends almost 300 hours driving each year. Due to urbanization, the av-erage time spent traveling is expected to keep increasing. So In-car Entertainment has be-come a necessity. Thus driving the market for in-car entertainment.

Automotive sales primarily drive In-car Entertainment market. Declining automotive sales is hindering the growth of In-car Entertainment market in developed countries.

Smartphone features and high use of smartphones in car rather than in-car audio, video and other infotainment systems is hampering the growth of in-car entertainment market global-ly.

Market Segmentation:

Global In-car Entertainment market is segmented by type, by connectivity, by application, and by sales channel.

By Type, the market is segmented into Radio, Audio, and Video. Radio has been a default feature in cars for decades. Audio systems are common in most cars from many years. Au-dio is the biggest segment in the In-car Entertainment market. Most cars have either inbuilt or external audio systems. Video systems are becoming increasingly common. Market Share of the Video segment is expected to increase in the future due to increasing internet con-nectivity and sophisticated display systems in vehicles.

By connectivity, the market is segmented into wireless/ network, Bluetooth connected and others. Vehicles with no connectivity are becoming extinct. Bluetooth connectivity is stand-ard for the majority of new cars now-a-days. In the connected car era, Embedded or Teth-ered Sim or Wi-Fi connected cars are becoming the norm.

Geography Analysis:

By region, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-pacific and rest of the world. China leads in audio segment due to massive automobile production.

Internet penetration is not widespread in developing countries. US leads In-car entertain-ment market for connected cars. Connected car trend is going to drive the In-car entertain-ment market in developed countries. In Developing countries, In-car entertainment market is dependent on automotive sales.

Competitive Landscape:

Aftermarket players contributes to largest market share due high presence of mid-range and luxury cars globally.

Some of the biggest players in the market are Alpine Electronics, Sony, Continental, Pana-sonic, LG Electronics, Harman International, Blaupunkt, Bose Corporation, Kenwood Corpo-ration, and Clarion Co., Ltd.

Key market segments covered

By Product Type

• Radio

• Audio

• Video

By Connectivity

• Wireless / Network

• Bluetooth

• Other

By Application

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

By Sales Channel

• Aftermarket

• OEM

By Region

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Rest of the World

Scope of the Report-

The report covers the key factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Product Bench-marking, and company profiles. In-car Entertainment market segmentation By Type (Radio, Audio, and Video), By Connectivity (wireless/ network, Bluetooth and others), By Application (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), and By Sales Channel (Aftermarket, OEM). Based on geography the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world.

