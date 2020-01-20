In a bid to Enhance On-road Driver Safety, uptake of Driver Safety Systems receives stimulus

As advanced driver-assistance systems are increasingly becoming common in high-end vehicles, driver safety systems are becoming a necessity. Driver safety systems is a non-intrusive way to monitor safety of vehicles in real-time. The system enables 24/7 monitoring of vehicles, without actually being in the vehicle.

Driver safety systems indicate signs of fatigue and drowsiness on the driver. The system comprises a camera that continuously monitors the driver. The eyes, mouth, and head movements of the driver are observed, and if drowsiness detected an alert is raised.

Driver safety system function based on predefined criteria. The system combines three robust techniques of drowsiness detection. This collectively makes for a robust system that can prevent accidents.

Government Mandates for On-road Driver Safety pushes Growth in Developed Countries

In developed countries, governments role out mandate from time to time to enhance driver safety. Some mandates are for car manufacturers who need to incorporate the requisite in the manufacturing phase. Government mandates for premium vehicles and commercial vehicles necessitate inclusion of driver safety system in the manufacturing phase. This is providing a boost to the driver safety systems market.

Driver safety systems are increasingly witnessing technological upgrades. The newer driver safety systems are equipped with functionalities such as lane departure warning, steering angle sensor, blind spot warning, and heart rate monitoring. These features serve to boost the safety aspect of automobiles. Hence, the driver safety system market is benefitted.

North America is a key consumer of driver safety systems among other regions in the global driver safety systems market. Excessive emphasis on driver safety and strict regulations to monitor the same necessitate vehicles to be equipped with necessary driver safety systems.

Besides this, drivers display high awareness for vehicles to be equipped with necessary driver safety equipment. This is stoking demand for driver safety systems in the region.