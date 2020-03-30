Impregnating Resins Market Insight, Opportunities Analysis 2019 With ALTANA, Axalta Coating Systems, Von Roll Holding, Hitachi Chemical, 3M, KYOCERA Corporation, AEV, Momentive And More

Global Impregnating Resins Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.5 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2.47 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.47% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for electricity is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Impregnating Resins Market

Impregnating resins or secondary insulation material is the liquid resins that get diluted with the reactive thinners. They have high mechanical stability and provide protection from climate influences. They are also used in generators, electric motors and transformers. They provide protection to resin and improve heat transfer between wires wending, iron cores and slot insulations.

Key Market Competitors: Global Impregnating Resins Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in impregnating resins market are ALTANA, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, Von Roll Holding AG, Hitachi Chemical Co, Ltd., 3M, KYOCERA Corporation, AEV Ltd, Momentive, VUKI a.s.., Wacker Chemie AG., Aditya Birla Chemicals, GABRIEL and Robnor ResinLab Ltd.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2017, electrolube announce the launch of their new conformal coatings and resins. The coating series include 2K350 and 2K550 polyurethane coatings and resins include UR5640 and UR5641.

In September 2016, Axalta Coatings Systems announce the launch of their first waterborne impregnating resins Voltahyd 2250 Series T, M and E electrical insulations coatings. This new product is more environmentally responsible than conventional products.

Market Drivers:

They are moisture resistant and have ability to withstand in different temperature.

Impregnating resins are also used for wood modification treatment in forest product industry.

Market Restraints:

The efficiency of solvent- based resin systems is very less.

Global impregnating resins market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of impregnating resins market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Impregnating Resins Market

By Form

Solventless

Solvent- Based

Others

Waterborne

Solvent-Free Resins

By Application

Motors & Generators

Home Appliances

Transformers

Wind Energy

Automotive & Electronic Component

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

