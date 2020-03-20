Incinerator is the machinery used for generation of energy from combustion of waste. During the incineration process, several harmful waste materials are converted into gases, heat energy, and particles. These are later used for generation of energy in the form of electricity. The method also helps in the removal of dissolved gases such as carbon dioxide. This method is utilized in the activated sludge process in solid waste treatment facilities across the globe due to its reliability. Increase in significance of the incineration method is estimated to drive the demand. However, regional differences are expected to remain largely unchanged due to the varied expenditure on municipal infrastructure development in individual countries.

Municipal Solid Waste Incineration Market: Key Segments

The municipal solid waste incineration market can be segmented based on product, application, and region. Based on product, the municipal solid waste incineration market can be divided into moving grate, rotary-kiln, and fluidized bed. Moving grate is the commonly used combustion system. Rotary-kiln incineration is a two stage process consisting of a kiln and separate secondary combustion chamber. Fluidized bed incineration involves pre-sorting of the solid waste to remove heavy and inert objects, such as metals, prior to processing in the furnace. Based on application, the municipal solid waste incineration market can be segregated into municipal sewage treatment plants, residential complex, and others. Implementation of strict environmental regulations by municipal councils of various governments is one of the factors boosting the municipal solid waste incineration market. The municipal solid waste incineration market is estimated to expand significantly, as its penetration is increasing in most of the developing countries. Municipal incinerators also produce large amount of harmful gases such as furans, dioxins, carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and gaseous hydrochloric acid. This is one of the restraints of the market. Incineration is an energy-intensive technology. This could prove to be a restraint, especially considering the rising energy prices across the globe. Thus, the municipal solid waste incineration market is exposed to risks from alternative sustainable technologies. Companies are carrying out technological advancements in order to lower the costs of incinerators.

Municipal Solid Waste Incineration Market: Regional Outlook

Europe and North America are the major regions of the global municipal solid waste incineration market due to rapid growth in construction and increase in urbanization. In North America, incineration is widely preferred in countries such as U.S and Canada. This has necessitated the use of advanced technology solid waste treatment systems, thereby driving the municipal solid waste incineration market. The Urban Solid Waste Treatment Directive in the European Union encourages countries in Europe to increase the usage of solid waste treatment facilities. Countries in Asia Pacific such as China, India, and Japan are rapidly emerging municipal solid waste incineration market. Rise in industrialization, decline in availability of clean water, high level of waste output by industries such as textile and pulp & paper, and low waste coverage are the key factors driving the global municipal solid waste incineration market. The municipal solid waste incineration market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand in the next few years due to the recovery from the economic slowdown. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar have invested significantly in development of the municipal solid waste incineration market.

Municipal Solid Waste Incineration Market: Key Players

Leading players operating in the municipal solid waste incineration market include Suez Environment S.A., Martin Gmbh, Covanta Energy Corporation, Wheelabrator Technologies Inc., and Brickner & Bratton Inc.