Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers Market: Global Market Revenue and Share by Manufacturers

An implantable cardiac pacemaker is a small medical device implanted in the abdomen or chest for the treatment of arrhythmia, heart block, abnormal heart rhythms, and atrial fibrillation. Implantable cardiac pacemakers have evolved from battery-powered transistorized wearable pacemakers to the current leadless pacemakers, which are entire pacemakers placed within the cardiac chambers. Cardiac pacemakers are used to treat abnormal electrical signaling in the heart, which causes arrhythmias. Implantable cardiac pacemakers use low-energy electrical signals to speed up a slow heartbeat; help to control an abnormal and fast heart rhythm; and prevent the long QT syndrome, a disorder of the heart’s electrical activity that causes sudden, uncontrollable, and dangerous arrhythmias.

The global implantable cardiac pacemaker market is expected to expand significantly due to an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as atrial fibrillation, arrhythmias, long QT syndrome, tachycardia, and bradycardia coupled with a rise in unhealthy lifestyles. Moreover, increase in the number of health care practitioners and skilled physicians and combined efforts of governments and major domestic players to increase patient access for implantable cardiac pacemaker are further expected to boost the implantable cardiac pacemaker market during the forecast period.

In addition, rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and introduction of advanced pacemaker technologies are expected to drive the implantable cardiac pacemaker market. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) August 2017 data findings, atrial fibrillation (AFib or AF) is the most common type of heart arrhythmia that affected an estimated 2.7 to 6.1 million people in the U.S., and the number is expected to increase in the near future. Furthermore, atrial fibrillation cases rise with age, and the condition is more prominent in men as compared to women. Moreover, rise in the geriatric population across various regions worldwide and high prevalence of heart disease are expected to propel demand for implantable cardiac pacemakers in the near future.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=46407

The global implantable cardiac pacemakers market can be segmented based on product, application, end user, and geography. Based on product, the global implantable cardiac pacemakers market can be divided into single chamber pacemaker, dual chamber pacemaker, and biventricular pacemaker. In terms of application, the market can be classified into arrhythmia, heart block, atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, long QT syndrome, tachycardia, and others. Based on end-user, the global implantable cardiac pacemakers market can be categorized into hospitals, emergency care centers, and others.

In terms of geography, the implantable cardiac pacemakers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each region is sub-segmented into specific countries such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, Brazil, China, India, and GCC countries. North America dominated the global implantable cardiac pacemakers market because of a rising geriatric population and increase in demand for innovative medical technology. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to be highly attractive during the forecast period due to an increase in awareness about health care and rise in demand for advanced medical technology.

According to the data published in the Journal of the Formosan Medical Association, in November 2016, around half of the world’s population was living in Asia. The geriatric population is growing at a faster rate in Asia, which is increasing the burden of atrial fibrillation in the region. According to the same source, in 2050, around 72 million people are projected to suffer from atrial fibrillation in Asia, which is expected to be more than double the total numbers of patients in Europe and the U.S.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=46407

Key players operating in the implantable cardiac pacemakers market are Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK, Inc., St. Jude Medical, MEDICO S.p.A., Vitatron Holding B.V., Shree Pacetronix Ltd., Lepu Medical Technology Co Ltd., Qinming Medical, LivaNova PLC, and other prominent players. In order to gain a competitive advantage in the industry, major players are actively adopting various growth strategies. Collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and new product launches are some of the important strategies adopted by market players.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com