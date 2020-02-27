Impetigo Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Impetigo is a common bacterial infection caused by different kinds of bacteria, including streptococcus and staphylococcus. It is a contagious disease and begins with appearance of red sores on any part of the body, which eventually changes to blisters on the body.

Impetigo is more common in warm and humid weather, is known to easily transmit in crowded settings like schools and day care. Impetigo can be treated by topical antibiotics, oral antibiotics and some home remedies.

It is mostly found in children, especially boys, but may also affect adults if they have a weak immune system. Foamix Pharmaceuticals is in the process of developing FMX102 for the treatment of impetigo. Destiny Pharma plc is also involved in the pipeline for impetigo therapeutics.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

