Impact Testing Machine Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2018-2028

Impact Testing Machine Market: Introduction

Impact testing machine is used for evaluating the objects capacity to withstand high rate of loading and is used to determine the service life of the material. Impact testing machine is one of the type of testing equipment used for measure mechanical properties of a material and is useful in assessing the material’s liability and safety. There are basically two types of impact testing machine i.e. pendulum impact tester and drop weight impact tester. Impact testing machine is utilized to evaluate the impact strength of wide range of materials such as metals, plastic, ceramics, concrete, cement, etc. In general, impact testing machine measures the response of a material to dynamic loading and determining its toughness. Over the past decade, the manufacturers are releasing the importance of impact testing. Some of the industries utilizing impact testing machine includes automotive, aerospace & defense, construction, plastic, general manufacturing and other.

Impact Testing Machine Market: Dynamics

The global impact testing machine market is estimated to witness substantial pace over the coming years showcasing substantial opportunities for the market participants. The growth of global impact testing machine is directly proportional to the growth in manufacturing and construction sector. Over the past few years the global economy has witnessed several macro-economic turbulences, such as volatile oil prices and slowdown in construction industry and geopolitical instabilities. Aforementioned factors are expected to have affected the growth of global impact testing machine market. However, the economical and geopolitical environment across the globe is expected to be stable in the near future. Furthermore, the government across various countries such as, China. India, Brazil, South Africa, Argentina, etc. are implementing favorable policies to support the growth of domestic manufacturing sector. Moreover, with the increasing manufacturing standards, quality control and concepts such as Industry 4.0 are expected to drive the growth of impact testing machine market at significant pace. Manufacturers are continuously investing on development and designing impact testing machine with electronic sensing instrumentation to analyses and compute & represent complete impact test rather than just a value. Also, with the increasing investment in R&D activities on material testing and development the demand for sophisticated testing equipment are increasing, this in turn will drive the demand for impact testing machine during the forecast period.

Impact Testing Machine Market: Segmentation

On the basis of machine type the global impact testing machine market can be segmented into:

Pendulum Impact Tester

Drop Weight Impact Tester

On the basis of Material type the global impact testing machine market can be segmented into:

Plastic

Metal

Composite & non-metallic

On the basis of End-use industry the global impact testing machine market can be segmented into:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

General Manufacturing,

Construction

Plastic

Institutional

Impact Testing Machine Market: Regional Overview

Asia Pacific impact testing machine market led by countries including China, India and ASEAN; is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Further, rapid industrialization, increasing foreign direct investment and R&D expense in Asia Pacific is expected to drive the demand for impact testing machine during the forecast period. North America and European impact testing machine market are expected to witness steady growth during the forecast. The manufacturing sector in European region has witness an uptick over past couple of years and is expected to grow further during the forecast period, with significant investment in R&D of materials which in turn will dive the demand for impact testing machines. Latin America is expected to cater significant opportunity for impact testing machine manufacturers as the region has been witnessing recovery in economic growth and stabilizing political turmoil, which has been driving the investment in manufacturing sectors.

Impact Testing Machine Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Impact Testing Machine market includes

Fuel Instrument & Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Testing Machines, Inc.

MP Machinery and Testing, LLC.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Qualitest International Inc.

ERICHSEN GmbH & Co. KG

Tinius Olsen Ltd

Impact Test Equipment Ltd

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Impact Testing Machine market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The Impact Testing Machine market report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Impact Testing Machine market research report provides analysis and information according to Impact Testing Machine market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

