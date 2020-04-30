Impact of Existing and Emerging Sisal Market Trends And Forecast 2018 to 2028

Global Sisal Market Overview

Agave sisalana, the botanical name of Sisal, is an endemic tropical plant whose leaves provide hard natural fiber, that can be used to produce ropes, carpets, twines and sacks. A hybrid of sisal plant can be used to grow high-quality papermaking pulp, thereby aiding in the expansion of the overall sisal market.

Moreover, research on land suitability and soils show that constant sisal cultivation depletes the soil nutrient reserves, thus rendering the crop incapable to conquer high production levels. Additionally, sisal offers various desirable and innovative factors that can trigger the growth of Sisal in the forecast period. Saudi Arabia is the leading country for overall sisal exports followed by China and Nigeria.

Global Sisal Market Dynamics

The specific characteristics of sisal pulp including high alpha cellulose content, high bulk, high folding endurance, high tear resistance and high porosity make it appropriate for numerous specialty papers and aids in the expansion of the market in the forecast period. Moreover, opportunities by engaged stakeholder can be identified by cost advantage, wherein softwood Kraft can be swapped with sisal pulp in commodity papers, as sisal pulp ha superior physical properties then softwood Kraft pulp. Sisal pulp allows basis weight reductions while maintaining the quality of the product, which can be used as a strengthening fiber for recycling content papers. Expanding culture fashion trend across the globe and demand for newly designed Sisal for each occasion, particularly in developed regions, are also driving the Sisal market.

Limited sisal market prospects and uncomplimentary global sisal market prices, poor marketing arrangements and inadequate research development are responsible for the decline in sisal production. The high cost of sisal is restraining the revenue growth of the market, particularly in developing countries. The producers of sisal have a significant opportunity to develop economic sisal as it has relatively high demand in the sisal market than premium sisal due to its affordability.

Producers are offering a varied range of sisal owing to increasing consumers’ demand for personalized products in different locations around the world. Increasing penetration of sisal in paper industries, automotive, pharmaceuticals, construction and other fields is likely to have a positive effect on the market expansion in the forecast period.

The producers have also begun to use sisal fiber in general cordage, geotextiles, carpets, buffing cloth, specialty paper, binding material and strengthening agent. The sisal fiber is gaining immense popularity for both commercial and domestic application and is anticipated to register stable growth in the forecast period. Moreover, the rising awareness of eco-friendly products is further expected to proliferate the growth of sisal market.

Global Sisal Market Segmentation

The global sisal market can be segmented on the basis of product type as:

Lower-grade Fiber

Medium-grade Fiber

Higher-grade Fiber

Pricing analysis of global sisal market is segmented on the basis of product types by calculating the average selling price, which varies depending on the wide range of brand, designs, quality and various features.

Market segments on the basis of application as:

Paper

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Construction

Other Applications

Global Sisal Market Regional Overview

The global market for sisal witnessed fast growth in the last few years. The market is also segmented on the basis of region, which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Middle East Africa. Sisal is cultivated for fiber in Angola, Brazil, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, China, Cuba, Haiti, Indonesia, Mexico, South Africa, Tanzania, and Thailand. Hence, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Europe have significantly high value and volume share in the sisal market compared to the rest of the world. Production configurations fluctuate between counties. In Kenya and Tanzania, sisal is mainly a plantation crop, whereas production in Brazil is mainly small-scale. Key producers of sisal are Brazil, Tanzania and Kenya. Brazil is the leading exporter of raw fiber as well as manufactured goods, specifically rope, to the USA, followed by Kenya and Tanzania. China is also a significant producer and consumer.

Some of the key players in the market include:

SFI Tanzania

Lanktrad

GuangXi Sisal Group

Hamilton Rios

Wild Fibers

REA Vipingo Group

METL Group

International Fiber Corporation

