Impact Of Existing And Emerging Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market Trends And Forecast 2019-2025

This report on global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) market is a thorough analysis of the current scenario, which also includes historical data, and presents a figurative forecast of the future scenario of the market. It does so by considering all the prominent factors, be it a driver or a restraint, that are primed to impact the global market for Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) in a next few years. The report also identifies some of the trends that are emerging in the market. The goal of the report is to serve as an assistance for the existing and emerging players in making more informed choices and gain shares over their competitors. It also covers the latest competitive developments in the market, such as expansions and new product launches.

Carrying the acronym PEEK, polyether –ether ketone is a high-performance engineering thermoplastic displaying unusual combination of mechanical properties. PEEK is easy to manufacture using conventional methods such as extrusion, injection molding, and compression molding etc.

Displaying a number of unique mechanical properties, PEEK and its composites find extensive use in automotive, aerospace, and high temperature biomedical and electrical applications. Full recyclable nature of PEEK make them preferred over other polymers in polyketone family.

Dating back to its commercially availability since early 1980s, poly ether – ketone-ketone is long established too. Collectively, this accounts for continued demand for poly ether – ketone –ketone for various end users, serving to boost polyether- ether ketone market.

This report researches the worldwide Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Poly (ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) is a semi-crystalline thermoplastic in the PAEK (Poly Aryl Ether Ketone) family, with high heat resistance, chemical resistance and the ability to withstand high mechanical loads.

The global production of PEKK increased from 329 MT in 2013 to 511 MT in 2017 at an average annual growth rate of more than 11.72%. Europe is the biggest manufacturing base with the production market share of 63.8 % in 2017 followed by India. Arkema is the global leader. In the next five years, the global production of PEKK will maintain 7.25% average annual growth rate.

The PEKK is mainly used in aerospace, automotive industry and medical industry. Using 3D printing techniques such as selective laser sintering (SLS), PEKK components with complex geometries and unique shapes can be manufactured rapidly without molds or dies. With the development of 3D printing technology, there will be an increasing demand of PEKK in the next few years. EU and North America are the main consumption markets.

This industry is monopolized by a few companies such as Arkema and Rallis, while Rallis supply PEKK mainly for Cytec Solvay Group. In China, Kaisheng New Materials is the only manufacturer and the first one to break the technology monopoly. OPM is a recognized leader in high performance additive manufacturing.

Although sales of PEKK brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the PEKK field abruptly.

Global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) market size will increase to 88 Million US$ by 2025, from 37 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK).

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Arkema

Rallis

Kaisheng New Materials

OPM

Polymics

Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Breakdown Data by Type

Electrophilic substitution

Nucleophilic substitution

Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Breakdown Data by Application

Aerospace

Automotive Industry

Medical Industry

Others

Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

