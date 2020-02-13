Impact Of Existing And Emerging Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Market Trends And Forecast 2019-2024

Concrete Waterproofing Admixture is a type of integral waterproofing material that can be mixed with concrete mixture, and mainly used in all kinds of anti-permeability concrete engineering.

The concrete waterproofing admixture industry concentration is relatively low; there are over three hundred manufacturers all over the world, but only a few manufacturers dominate the high-end products market, like Kryton, Xypex Chemical, Fosroc, Grace, Hycrete, SIKA, BASF Rheomac, Penetron, Schomburg, Markham Global and IPA Systems etc. which are almost located in USA Canada and Germany and UK. Most of the rest of manufacturers are some small-scale enterprises and produce the low-end products, mainly distributed in the developing regions like Asia and South America etc.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These several years, some Chinese manufactures were aimed at improving their technology, but their product quality still cannot catch up with the international ones, so they took low-end market in China.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Concrete Waterproofing Admixture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 1180 million US$ in 2024, from 990 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Concrete Waterproofing Admixture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kryton(CA)

Xypex Chemical(CA)

Fosroc(UK)

Grace(US)

Hycrete(US)

SIKA(CH)

BASF Rheomac(DE)

Penetron(US)

Schomburg(DE)

Markham Global(NZ)

IPA Systems(US)

Cemix(NZ)

Cementaid(AU)

Moxie(US)

Tecnochem(IT)

Dura Build Care(IN)

Hunan Yibao Building Material(CN)

Shenzhen Maidi Concrete(CN)

Hongsha Group(CN)

Sichuan Tongzhou(CN)

Huangteng Huagong(CN)

Hanyujiancai(CN)

Yuanda Building Materials(CN)

Lifei Concrete Admixture(CN)

Shijihongyu Waterproofing (CN)

Jiangshan Chemical(CN)

Chongqing Sansheng(CN)

Goodcrete(CN)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Crystalline Type

Other Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential Use

Commercial Use

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Concrete Waterproofing Admixture product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Concrete Waterproofing Admixture, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Concrete Waterproofing Admixture in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Concrete Waterproofing Admixture competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Concrete Waterproofing Admixture breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Concrete Waterproofing Admixture market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Concrete Waterproofing Admixture sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

