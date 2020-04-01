Immunotherapy Drugs Market Share Assessments for the Regional and Country Level Segments – P&S Intelligence

Surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and thriving demand and development of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are the key factors driving the market growth.

Checkpoint inhibitors and vaccines are the two major types of immunotherapy drugs analyzed in the report. Of these, checkpoint inhibitors held a larger share in the immunotherapy drugs market, accounting for 66.3% in 2017. Checkpoint inhibitors are the first preference for the treatment of chronic diseases, as they provide better and effective treatment results. These drugs act directly on site of action, without delaying the effect of medicine, and are thus being highly adopted for the treatment of several diseases. Some of the major checkpoint inhibitors brand available in the market are Humira, Rituxan/MabThera, Herceptin, Remicade, and Enbrel.

Globally, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is a major healthcare burden that effects high income nations as well as low and middle-income countries (LMIC). The impact of these diseases can be ascertained from the fact that cancer is estimated to lead to 9.6 million deaths in 2018, as reported by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The organisation further stated that around 70% of deaths from cancer occur in LMIC.

Several drugs manufactured by market players for the treatment of chronic diseases are under clinical trials. Thus, increasing use of immunotherapy drugs to combat the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is an important factor driving the market demand. Moreover, thriving demand and development of mAbs, rise in the implementation of target therapy, and increasing availability of biosimilars are also contributing to the growth of the immunotherapy drugs market.

The report provides epidemiology analysis for cancer, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and infectious diseases. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) in 2018, 18.1 million people are estimated to be suffering from cancer globally, which is expected to reach 29.5 million by 2040. Another study conducted by the American Medical Association (AMA) between 2005–2015, reported that the incident of cancer cases increased by 33% during this period, of which 16.4% of the cases were due to aging population.

The market players in the immunotherapy drugs market are actively seeking collaborations and partnerships for the development of novel immunotherapy drugs. For instance, in April 2018, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMS) and Illumina Inc. collaborated to utilize Illumina’s next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology to develop and globally commercialize in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) assays in support of BMS oncology portfolio. The collaboration helped to develop a diagnostic version of Illumina’s TruSight Oncology 500 assay, including tumor mutation burden (TMB), and microsatellite instability for immunotherapies.

Some of the other leading players operating in the global immunotherapy drugs market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Merck & Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis International AG, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Medigene AG, C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Celgene Corporation.