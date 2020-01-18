Immunotherapy Drugs Market Regional Revenue, Trends, Opportunities and Future Prospects

Based on therapy area, the immunotherapy drugs market has been categorized into cancer, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and infectious diseases. Of these, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases is expected to be the fastest growing category, at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

Hospitals and clinics were the key end users in the immunotherapy drugs market, with 81.0% contribution in 2017. The adoption of immunotherapy drugs has been increasing in hospitals and clinics, owing to growing patient population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases, leading to dominate the end-user segment.

Several drugs manufactured by market players for the treatment of chronic diseases are under clinical trials. Thus, increasing use of immunotherapy drugs to combat the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is an important factor driving the market demand. Moreover, thriving demand and development of mAbs, rise in the implementation of target therapy, and increasing availability of biosimilars are also contributing to the growth of the immunotherapy drugs market.

The report provides epidemiology analysis for cancer, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and infectious diseases. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) in 2018, 18.1 million people are estimated to be suffering from cancer globally, which is expected to reach 29.5 million by 2040. Another study conducted by the American Medical Association (AMA) between 2005–2015, reported that the incident of cancer cases increased by 33% during this period, of which 16.4% of the cases were due to aging population.

The report also covers pricing and reimbursement scenario for immunotherapy drugs on the universal level and for major countries such as the U.S., Belgium, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, and Australia. For instance, a reimbursement scenario in the U.K. has impacted the cost of the drugs. Keytruda is an immunotherapy drug used for the treatment of melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell cancer (HNSCC), urothelial carcinoma, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. Keytruda generally costs up to $84,000 to the patients. To reduce the cost of this drug, the National Health Service (NHS) England; a publicly funded national healthcare system, and Merck & Co. Inc. entered into an agreement in June 2018, to reimburse the cost of this drug and provide it for routine use as per the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommendations. NICE recommends NHS to provide reimbursements for this drug and make it affordable for the patients.

Similarly, in April 2018, Pfizer Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. entered into an asset contribution agreement to use Pfizer’s portfolio related to allogeneic CAR-T therapy, an investigational immune cell therapy, for cancer. This agreement acted as an attractive opportunity for Pfizer Inc. to continue the development of CAR-T therapy.

