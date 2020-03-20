Immunoglobulins Market to Expand at a CAGR of 7.2% During 2018-2026

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Immunoglobulins Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global immunoglobulins market was valued at US$ 10,980 Mn in 2017. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 20,757.1 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Rise in incidences of autoimmune, neurological, hematological disorders, and increasing geriatric population are expected to augment the global market from 2018 to 2026. The global immunoglobulins market is projected to expand owing to increasing healthcare investments, acceptance and rising demand for subcutaneous infusion IG, and rise in usage of off-label indications in various economies.

The global immunoglobulin market is expanding at a high growth rate driven by an increase in prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as primary humoral immunodeficiency (PIDD), multiple sclerosis, immune thrombocytopenia purpura (ITP), autoimmune hemolytic anemia, Kawasaki syndrome, systemic lupus erythematosus, and rheumatoid arthritis.

According to the Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF), approximately 83 people per 100,000 in the U.S. suffer from primary immunodeficiency, and there are more than 5 million undiagnosed cases in the U.S. alone. About 6 million people are suffering from Primary immunodeficiency (PID). As of June 2018, the occurrence of myasthenia gravis in the U.S. was assessed at 14 to 20 per 100,000, or around 36,000 to 60,000 cases. According to the research published by NORD (National organization for rare disorders), in the U.S., the prevalence of ITP in adults and children’s has also increased.

Prevalence of several diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and neurological disorders, is rising due to a rapidly increasing geriatric population, resulting in surge in incidences of secondary Immunodeficiencies (SID), more common than PID. According to the WHO, the global geriatric population is expected to increase from 524 million in 2010 to 1.5 billion by 2050.

Rising geriatric population demands better treatment options for newer diseases, which in turn, would provide opportunities for companies operating in the global immunoglobulin market.

Awareness related to subcutaneous infusion has increased due to its easy administration as compared to intravenous injection. Acceptance of subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) infusion is rising, as it offers advantage for patients with lowers venous access and improves the quality of life of patients. In few patients with IG replacements, SCIG is more advantageous. Moreover, steady increase in the usage of immunoglobulins for the treatment of off-label indications is expected to boost the global market. Common off-label indications treated with intravenous & subcutaneous immunoglobulins are Guillain-Barre syndrome, multifocal motor neuropathy, dermatomyositis, polymyositis, stiff person syndrome, and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

North America dominates the global immunoglobulin market presence of major players account for a prominent share in this region and rising prevalence of disorders with new diseases in line. IVIG is treated as the strong way to overcome autoimmune and neurological diseases, as it is a faster and effective therapy with better understanding of the antibody deficiency.

SCIG is gaining trust and popularity among children and the geriatric population, as it is easy to administer and preference of homecare settings. Therefore, easy adoption of SCIG is fuelling the market in the region.

Rise in yielding plasma fulfills the global demand for plasma products, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to new players in the immunoglobulins market. Intravenous and subcutaneous immunoglobulins are employed in patients with primary and secondary immunodeficiency disorders, which helps combat infections. Various key players have been making significant investments in R&D programs for developing IVIG, SCIG, and IMIG applications in newer indications. Promising results in various novel clinical applications are expected to provide growth opportunities to the immunoglobulins market during the forecast period.

Key players dominating the global immunoglobulins markets are Shire, CSL Behring, Kedrion Biopharma Inc, Grifols, S.A., Octapharma, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc, Biotest AG, Sanquin, and LFB SA. Key players are focusing on geographic expansion through acquisitions and collaborations to enhance their footprint in the global immunoglobulins market.