Immunoglobulin Market Insights, Growth Factors and Overview 2018-2025

This report studies the global market size of Immunoglobulin in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Immunoglobulin in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Immunoglobulin market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In 2017, the global Immunoglobulin market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Immunoglobulin market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Immunoglobulin include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Immunoglobulin include

Company

Baxter

CSL

Grifols

Octapharma

Biotest

China National Pharmaceutical Group

CTBB

Hualan Bio

RAAS

Shanxi Kangbao Biological

Shuanglin Bio Pharm

Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical

Boya Bio

Jiade Bio

Weilun Bio

Market Size Split by Type

Intramuscular Injection Human Immunoglobulin

Intravenous Injection Human Immunoglobulin

Market Size Split by Application

Prevention Of Measles

Infectious Hepatitis

Primary Immunoglobulin Deficiency

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Immunoglobulin Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Immunoglobulin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Intramuscular Injection Human Immunoglobulin

1.4.3 Intravenous Injection Human Immunoglobulin

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Immunoglobulin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Prevention Of Measles

1.5.3 Infectious Hepatitis

1.5.4 Primary Immunoglobulin Deficiency

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Immunoglobulin Market Size

2.1.1 Global Immunoglobulin Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Immunoglobulin Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Immunoglobulin Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Immunoglobulin Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Immunoglobulin Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Immunoglobulin Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Immunoglobulin Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Immunoglobulin Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Immunoglobulin Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Immunoglobulin Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Immunoglobulin Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Immunoglobulin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Immunoglobulin Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Immunoglobulin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Immunoglobulin Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Immunoglobulin Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Immunoglobulin Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Immunoglobulin Sales by Type

4.2 Global Immunoglobulin Revenue by Type

4.3 Immunoglobulin Price by Type

