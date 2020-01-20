Immunoassay Instruments Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 23.31 Bn by 2020

Immunoassay is a laboratory-based diagnostic procedure performed using an immunological reaction of antibodies. Immunoassay instruments measure the formation of antibody-antigen complexes in blood samples or other body fluids and are commonly employed to detect analytes in qualitative (positive/negative) or quantitative manner.

An example of qualitative analysis of immunoassay test include immunoassay test for pregnancy by detecting human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) in urine samples. Immunoassay tests now-a-days are exploring new avenues of applications in diagnosing infectious diseases, toxicology testing, detection of cancer biomarkers and other drug monitoring tests. Immunoassay techniques are especially suited for analyzing compounds that are present in extremely low concentration (nanogram to picogram) and without any prior treatments to enhance its detection.

Several common technologies that are employed by immunoassays include enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunofluorescence, radioimmunoassay, chemiluminescent immunoassay, enzyme linked fluorescence and other similar techniques. Global immunoassay instruments market is analyzed on the basis of products and application. The product market is sub-segmented into six major categories namely Chemiluminescence (CLI) Analyzers, Immuno Fluorescence (IFA) Analyzers, Enzyme Immunoassay Instruments, Radioimmunoassay (RIA) Analyzers, Enzyme Linked Fluorescence (ELFA) Analyzers and Multiplexed Assay Systems.

The market by applications is sub-categorized into seven types that are oncology, endocrinology, infectious disease testing, therapeutic drug monitoring, cardiology, autoimmune disorders and drugs of abuse testing. A detailed analysis and forecast for all segments in immunoassay instruments market has been provided in this study, in terms of market revenue (USD million) for the period 2012 to 2020. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each product and application for the forecast period from 2014 to 2020, while market size estimations have been made considering 2012 and 2013 as the base years.

In terms of the geographical distribution, the global immunoassay instruments market has been segmented into four geographies of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The current and future market estimations (in terms of USD million) of the above regional markets have been provided in the report for the period 2012 to 2020 with their respective growth rate (%) for the period 2014 to 2020.

The study further offers recommendations and highlights of the market, which would be useful for the current and future market players to sustain and flourish in the global immunoassay instruments market. A PESTLE analysis has also been considered while estimating the market for individual geographies in order to provide current as well as future status. Parallel to this, the report on global immunoassay instruments market also gives regulatory scenario of the major markets in the world.

The report includes announcements and guidelines by important bodies such as FDA and CE mark, along with products approved by these regulatory bodies being also mentioned in the report. The event impact analysis in the immunoassay instruments market report explains the cascading effect of major market activities with respect to immunoassay instruments or techniques. Furthermore, a qualitative analysis of usage of immunoassay instruments market by end users has been provided.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and market trends such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the current and future trends of this industry. Impact factors such as market attractiveness analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have also been explained in the market overview section of the report in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global immunoassay instruments market.

