Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2028

XploreMR offers an eight year forecast on the global immune repertoire sequencing market. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to the opportunities in the immune repertoire sequencing market.

Report Description

In terms of revenue, the global immune repertoire sequencing market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, 2018–2028. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the market dynamics that can influence the growth of the global immune repertoire sequencing market over the forecast period. Insights on the key trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for the companies operating in the global immune repertoire sequencing market are presented in the report.

The global market for immune repertoire sequencing is expected to witness high growth in terms of value in Asian countries due to substantial price drop in sequencing platforms and integration of new technologies in biomedical research including advancement in genome sequencing. In addition, increasing international collaboration in immune repertoire sequencing projects by other developing nations is also expected to drive the growth of the immune repertoire sequencing market.

The report includes immune repertoire sequencing component types such as assay kits, software (including software integrated system platforms) and services. However, the report does not include revenue generated by the instruments or devices (running without integrated software) and accessories incurred in various academic institutions and research centres. Revenues of third-party service vendors or representatives of primary service providers are excluded in the report. Besides, the currency fluctuations and inflation are not considered while calculating the revenue of the global immune repertoire sequencing market.

To understand and assess the opportunities in this market, the report offers the market forecast on the basis of segment type classified into the component type, application, end users and regions. The report provides analysis of the global immune repertoire sequencing market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

By component type, the global immune repertoire sequencing market is segmented into:

Assay Kits TCR Kits BCR Kits

Software & Services Analytical Software Sequencing Services Data Analysis Services



The report begins with the definition of immune repertoire sequencing, followed by definitions of different product types. The market dynamics section includes XploreMR’s analysis on the key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, macro-economic factors and key market strategies influencing the growth of the global immune repertoire sequencing market.

The report analyses the immune repertoire sequencing market on the basis of application type and end users and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. On the basis of application, the global immune repertoire sequencing market is segmented into:

Biomarker Discovery

Infectious Diseases

Vaccine Development and efficacy

Cancer Immunotherapy

Autoimmune Disease

Transplant Rejection and Tolerance

Others

On the basis of the end users, the global immune repertoire sequencing market is segmented into:

Academic Institutes

Research Centers Diagnostic laboratories

Next, the report analyses the market on the basis of regions and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. On the basis of region, the global immune repertoire sequencing market is segmented into:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia- Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC countries South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



In addition, we have considered the Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify growth opportunities for companies operating in the global immune repertoire sequencing market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the key segments in immune repertoire sequencing market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective for services offered in the global immune repertoire sequencing market. To understand the key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global immune repertoire sequencing market, XploreMR has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index will help identify the existing opportunities in the global immune repertoire sequencing market.

In the final section of the report, the ‘competitive landscape’ has been included to provide a dashboard view of the key companies operating in the global immune repertoire sequencing market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key provider’s specific to a market segment in the global immune repertoire sequencing market. However, this section also includes market strategies and SWOT analysis of the key players operating in the global immune repertoire sequencing market.

Detailed profiles of the assay kit manufacturers, software and service providers of immune repertoire sequencing are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global immune repertoire sequencing market are Illumina, Takara Bio Inc, BGI, Thermo Fischer Scientific, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, among others.